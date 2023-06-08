Marsovin presents a unique wine experience at Ramla Valley Estate in Gozo

The event is named after Marsovin’s flagship white wine Antonin Blanc, made from grapes grown on the very same estate. The event will celebrate the grape harvest for vintage 2023 and offer patrons a chance to experience the idyllic setting of the vineyard under a starlit sky.

The Ramla Valley Estate is located at the base of the hill leading to Ramla Bay in Gozo. The vineyard is protected by hills that shield the vines from strong winds. The proximity of the sea creates a refreshing breeze that helps to moderate the hot summer temperatures and preserve acidity levels in the grapes. Planted in 2001, the estate spans 4.2 hectares of land and features 18,000 vines, exclusively of the chardonnay variety.

For both nights, a guided vineyard tours will be held by Marsovin’ s wine specialists, half an hour before the event's official opening time, for those who wish to further explore the vineyard. Ta' Frenċ will be providing delectable catering throughout the evening, and Swing Nuages will be providing musical entertainment. Guests will have the opportunity to taste premium wines made from grapes grown on the estate, including Antonin Blanc and Blanc de Cheval, as well as an additional selection of wines produced by Marsovin.

A limited number of tickets are available for purchase at €55+vat per person.

Ticket price includes entrance, optional vineyard tour between 19:00 & 20:00hrs, a wine glass to take home, food catered by Ta’ Frenċ, swing and jazz music by local band Swing Nuages, and Marsovin premium wine all throughout the evening.

Antonin Under the Stars is a testament to Marsovin's commitment to bringing together the very best of Maltese culture. The event is a unique opportunity to experience the rich cultural heritage of Malta in a beautiful and serene setting.

Tickets can be purchased here