Kicking off the New year in style at this hidden gem in Kappara

Urban Valley Resort & Spa is a hidden gem located in the heart of Wied Ghollieqa, a unique nature reserve in Kappara. Its unique setting offers a sense of tranquillity and is all you could ever ask for when longing to get away from the hustle and bustle of Malta. However, don’t be fooled at the sound of the word ‘tranquil’. Urban Valley offers a range of facilities to complete your stay, event, staff function or any special occasion.

This year the team at Urban Valley will be celebrating the festive season in style, treating guests like royalty… from festive meals to peaceful pampering to extravagant events and an overall stylish stay, you can find it all under one roof this year!

The Urban Valley provides the perfect setting to celebrate Christmas and New Year. While enjoying culinary surprises in an elegant setting, the team, led by Head Chef Chris Tonna, will ensure an unforgettable dining experience for all patrons, with a vast selection of festive menus, bringing together both local and traditional dishes.

The resort will be hosting a Christmas Eve dinner that includes a selection of antipasti, soup, a pasta station, a carvery station, a hot counter serving lamb, duck and sweet potato parmigiana with a number of side dishes, a creole street food stall, cheese board and even a pastry corner! Let me tell you, you just might need to skip Christmas lunch the following day!

If you’re big on your traditions and would rather opt for your favourite post midnight mass breakfast on Christmas Day, Urban Valley will also be serving up late night breakfast until 3:00am on the 25 December. Not a bad way to start your Christmas Day.

The resort will also be entertaining its patrons with special menus on Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

I’d like to take a moment to shine some light on the New Year’s Eve Gala dinner menu that the team at Gourmet Today had the opportunity of sampling last week… a menu that will take you on a tasty journey past various parts of the world.

Created by Head Chef Chris Tonna, the menu features some of his signature dishes. Everything was spot on. Even the simplest of things such as the textures of the Jerusalem artichokes were way above the norm and the smoked kangaroo with leek weeds and blood orange was delightful. For me, the star of the menu was the sous vide venison with chocolate and Tempranillo sauce and creamed potatoes. If you’ve never had chocolate served up in a savoury dish, there’s good reason for this, and the combination is divine.

An interesting menu on paper, and an exceptional one on the plate.

Seeking a dining experience that’s a step out of the ordinary? Why not ring in the New Year in style whilst indulging in this exclusive 11-course tasting menu with a carefully selected wine flight where each course is accompanied by a different wine. Limited seating is available and reservations are required, so what exactly are you waiting for?

To further compliment your festive celebrations, Urban Valley is offering exclusive overnight packages throughout the month of December.

With a variety of events in stock, the team at Urban Valley have definitely decked their halls and filled them with boughs of holly. Embrace the charm of the season with Urban Valley… you won’t regret it!