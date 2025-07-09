Gambling monopolies struggle to enact model, losing players to offshore operators

Gambling monopolies have been an ambitious undertaking by national governments to restrict the reach of the illegal gambling market. However, they have been known to mostly fail in restricting access to offshore gambling sites, and if anything, they have done little to help vulnerable customers and people suffering from gambling-related harm.

The reason for this is simple: state-controlled gambling monopolies, or a commercial monopoly concentrated on a single operator, are a resource-heavy undertaking, and they fail to properly understand what motivates players to gamble in the first place. A monopoly is, insofar as the gambling industry goes, a highly restrictive and inefficient model.

Good on paper: What holds gambling monopolies back?

Gambling monopolies look good on paper – they are designed to allow the state to generate the maximum amount of tax possible, usually charging a higher levy on gambling and setting up a single company to control the market.

This could be a state-based monopoly, i.e., the government or jurisdiction’s authorities set up the entity themselves, or they bring in an external party that has success in operating similar commercial ventures. The entity gets exclusive access to the market, and in exchange, it ends up paying higher taxes.

The idea is that because there is no competition, the higher tax levy is justified. The operator will generate more revenue, and so will the state tap into a higher tax windfall. What could go wrong?

According to Casino Guru Head of Casino Research Matej Novota, who has extensive experience dealing with emerging and regulated markets, there is a lot that could go wrong, and there are many prerequisites that need to be met for such a model to even come close to working out as intended.

“Such models may only work if the legal platform is compelling enough, i.e., bonus structures, game variety, betting limits, so that players never feel the pull of offshore sites,” Novota says, adding that even the best-intended gambling monopolies often run into the same roadblocks.

The reality is that even in regulated markets, such as the Netherlands, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, there is a considerable number of players who are gambling on unlicensed websites.

A very good example is a recent survey released by the Canadian Gaming Association covering the provincial markets of Alberta and British Columbia, which indicated that the vast majority of people in the two provinces play exclusively on unregulated websites.

“This is not surprising,” Novota weighs in, adding: “Until Alberta and BC equip Play Alberta and PlayNow can match and beat the products offered by offshore giants, expect billions in revenue, and countless players slipping through their fingers.”

What do these two markets have in common? They operate a single platform that is supposed to capture the entire gambling market and funnel all players through their offerings.

The reality is different. Another thing that these two markets have in common is the fact that both Alberta and British Columbia are toying with the idea of switching to a license-based model, with multiple operators allowed to compete locally once this process is complete

In the case of British Columbia, there have been no decisions on the official level just yet, but private operators have lobbied the province to consider moving away from the current model.

It's not up to governments – it is the player who decides

Another important reason why gambling monopolies are inefficient is that they assume that players will have no other options to explore, and were that the case, it would work. But there is one thing that needs to be stated clearly.

A monopoly isn’t real when unregulated alternatives are just a click away. Without aggressive enforcement, offshore operations proliferate, even when there are provincial or federal platforms in place.

The issue with trying to enforce a monopoly is that it is extremely resource-intensive, and even then, it will most likely not help considerably limit the number of offshore gambling websites. Both Austria and Germany are good examples.

In Germany, for example, IP blocks were deemed unconstitutional, which has put the German gambling regulator, the GGL, on the back foot. But Germany is hardly a monopoly, and yet, players are playing offshore in droves. Why? Because the local offer fails to live up to their expectations.

“Players aren’t leaving regulated websites for unregulated ones on purpose. They’re steered there by slick marketing and product gaps. Local sites can feel weak or understocked by comparison, and governments have not accounted for the consumer’s right to choose how they spend their money and where,” Novota further argues, reinforcing the point that for monopolies to work, they need to meet a resource-heavy list of demands.

What holds back multi-license gambling markets is pretty much what holds back state monopolies – a considerable mismatch between demand and supply. But even if regulation were “perfect” and crafted to keep players interested, they would eventually lose interest again, as a monopoly is not truly able to compete with the multi-license model.

“A multi-licensed model of gambling regulation is not a panacea for the challenges faced by the industry and its players. Take Germany, for example: despite regulatory efforts, more than 50% of local players are currently seeking out offshore casinos. This is not due to the model of regulation itself, but rather to shortcomings in the way the system is implemented. That said, I would still argue that, unlike monopolies, a multi-license framework fosters competition, which in turn drives the development of superior gaming products that are entertaining, trustworthy, and more readily embraced by players, provided regulators do not become overly restrictive,” Novota explained.

The European Gaming and Betting Association has already called on Austria and Norway to abandon their monopolies and switch to a license-based model, which can help reduce the impact of offshore gambling.

No country for old regulatory practices

Arguing that gambling monopolies could work is not entirely wrong, in theory. They are a sound model that looks great on paper – why would a jurisdiction split tax money with private companies if it can collect the funds itself?

As it turns out, achieving this is incredibly difficult, and there have not been many great success stories. Are multi-license gambling markets all that better? There are reasons to be sceptical. Mass gambling legalisation in the United States has suggested that gambling addiction has risen, but also that the number of players playing offshore has fallen.

Examples from tightly-regulated markets in Europe still show that there is a lot of work to be done and that players do find their ways to offshore casinos, but hardly in the same numbers as under state monopolies.

Matej Novota, drawing from his vast experience, is not among the people supporting gambling monopolies, however. “There are many people who wish to believe that gambling monopolies are a great concept that only needs the right execution, but the evidence suggests that in trying to uphold this model, we have lost sight of what matters the most – the player and their safety.”

Will the last gambling monopolies in Europe fall? The chances are yes, as they have failed to deliver the results that they have promised.

