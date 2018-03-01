Orange chocolate bundt cake
Chocolate and orange work really well together and while local oranges are in season we are using them in absolutely everything.
Bundt cakes fell out of fashion after the 80s, however they are starting to make a re-appearance on many an Instagram account. As with most fashionable items, in enough time, old-fashioned becomes vintage and hip and trendy once again. We love this simple recipe for chocolate bundt cake with local oranges. Make this recipe in a regular bundt tin or use mini ones and serve one cake each, just adjust the cooking time to 20 minutes.

Ingredients
- 140g dark chocolate
- 50g cocoa powder
- 125ml cream
- 125ml milk
- 280g plain flour
- 1 ½ tsp baking powder
- ½ tsp bicarbonate of soda
- ½ tsp salt
- 227g butter
- 350g sugar
- 4 eggs
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 orange, finely grated zest only
Method
- Pre-heat the oven to 180C.
- Grease a bundt pan very well and then dust with flour. Set aside.
- Break the chocolate into squares and place in a bowl with the cocoa powder.
- Bring the cream and milk to almost a boil and then pour over the chocolate.
- Leave to stand for 30 seconds or so and then mix until the chocolate melts and the mixture is smooth.
- Sift the flour with the baking powder, bicarbonate of soda and salt.
- In a standing mixer, cream the butter and the sugar until pale and fluffy (approx. 4 mins).
- Add the eggs, one at a time, scraping the mixture down from the sides between every addition.
- Add the vanilla and the orange zest and mix well.
- Add one third of the flour mixture and mix well.
- Add half the chocolate mixture, followed by another third of the flour mixture, the remaining chocolate and the remaining flour, mixing at every addition.
- Pour the mixture in the prepared bundt tin and bake for 50 mins until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean.
- Allow to cool for 30 mins on a wire rack, then, carefully, remove from the pan and allow to cool completely on the wire rack.
- Dust with icing sugar and serve.
