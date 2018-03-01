Bundt cakes fell out of fashion after the 80s, however they are starting to make a re-appearance on many an Instagram account. As with most fashionable items, in enough time, old-fashioned becomes vintage and hip and trendy once again. We love this simple recipe for chocolate bundt cake with local oranges. Make this recipe in a regular bundt tin or use mini ones and serve one cake each, just adjust the cooking time to 20 minutes.

Orange chocolate bundt cake

Ingredients

140g dark chocolate

50g cocoa powder

125ml cream

125ml milk

280g plain flour

1 ½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

½ tsp salt

227g butter

350g sugar

4 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 orange, finely grated zest only

Method