Lemon pound cake with fresh strawberries and cream

The simplest of cakes has to be the pound cake. The original recipe uses a pound of each ingredient, butter, sugar, flour and eggs though the recipe can be adapted to any measurement so long as the ratio is 1:1:1:1. Serve with strawberries and fresh cream for a seasonal tea time treat. 

1 March 2018, 1:12pm
by Rachel Zammit Cutajar

Ingredients

  • 113g butter
  • 1.5 cups cake flour, sifted
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 1.5 cups sugar
  • 3 eggs, plus one yolk
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • ½ lemon, zest only
  • ½ cup sour cream

To garnish

  • Fresh strawberries
  • Fresh cream, whipped

Method

  1. Pre-heat the oven to 180°C.
  2. Sift the already sifted flour with the salt and then repeat the process (the flour should be sifted three times in total).
  3. Cream the butter and sugar until pale and fluffy (approx. 5 mins).
  4. Add the eggs, one at a time, scraping the mixture down from the sides after every addition.
  5. Add the vanilla extract and the lemon zest.
  6. Add half the flour and mix well.
  7. Add the sour cream and mix until incorporated.
  8. Add the remaining flour and mix well.
  9. Pour the mixture into a well-greased loaf pan and bake in the oven for 60-75 minutes until golden and a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean.
  10. Remove from the oven and allow to cool in the pan for 30 mins.
  11. Run a knife around the edges and remove from the pan, allowing to cool completely on a wire rack.
  12. Serve with fresh strawberries and whipped cream. 

