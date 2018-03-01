Lemon pound cake with fresh strawberries and cream
The simplest of cakes has to be the pound cake. The original recipe uses a pound of each ingredient, butter, sugar, flour and eggs though the recipe can be adapted to any measurement so long as the ratio is 1:1:1:1. Serve with strawberries and fresh cream for a seasonal tea time treat.
Ingredients
- 113g butter
- 1.5 cups cake flour, sifted
- ½ tsp salt
- 1.5 cups sugar
- 3 eggs, plus one yolk
- 1 tsp vanilla
- ½ lemon, zest only
- ½ cup sour cream
To garnish
- Fresh strawberries
- Fresh cream, whipped
Method
- Pre-heat the oven to 180°C.
- Sift the already sifted flour with the salt and then repeat the process (the flour should be sifted three times in total).
- Cream the butter and sugar until pale and fluffy (approx. 5 mins).
- Add the eggs, one at a time, scraping the mixture down from the sides after every addition.
- Add the vanilla extract and the lemon zest.
- Add half the flour and mix well.
- Add the sour cream and mix until incorporated.
- Add the remaining flour and mix well.
- Pour the mixture into a well-greased loaf pan and bake in the oven for 60-75 minutes until golden and a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean.
- Remove from the oven and allow to cool in the pan for 30 mins.
- Run a knife around the edges and remove from the pan, allowing to cool completely on a wire rack.
- Serve with fresh strawberries and whipped cream.
