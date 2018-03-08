Egg and bacon on avocado toast

What do you get when you take a traditional egg and bacon breakfast and cross it with a hipster avocado and toast? Perfection. You get perfection.

rachelzc
8 March 2018, 11:48am
by Rachel Zammit Cutajar

Egg and bacon on avocado toast

Ingredients

  • ½ avocado
  • ¼ clove garlic
  • ¼ lemon
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 rashers back bacon
  • 2 slices country bread

Method

  1. Mash the avocado in a bowl with the finely chopped garlic, lemon juice, salt and pepper.
  2. Fry the bacon on both sides and remove from the pan.
  3. Add a little olive oil to the pan. When very hot add the eggs and fry until crispy at the bottom and set on the top, though the yolks are still runny. Season with salt and pepper.
  4. Toast the bread and top with smashed avocado.
  5. Add a rasher of bacon to each piece of toast, top with a fried egg and serve immediately.

Rachel Zammit Cutajar graduated in economics from the University of Malta...
More in Food
Egg and bacon on avocado toast
Food

Egg and bacon on avocado toast
Rachel Zammit Cutajar
Seared tuna topped with sesame avocado salsa
Food

Seared tuna topped with sesame avocado salsa
Rachel Zammit Cutajar
Chocolate avocado mousse with cashew cream
Food

Chocolate avocado mousse with cashew cream
Rachel Zammit Cutajar
Unicorn cupcakes with an exploding rainbow centre
Food

Unicorn cupcakes with an exploding rainbow centre
Rachel Zammit Cutajar
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe