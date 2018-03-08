Egg and bacon on avocado toast
What do you get when you take a traditional egg and bacon breakfast and cross it with a hipster avocado and toast? Perfection. You get perfection.
Egg and bacon on avocado toast
Ingredients
- ½ avocado
- ¼ clove garlic
- ¼ lemon
- Salt and pepper
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 2 eggs
- 2 rashers back bacon
- 2 slices country bread
Method
- Mash the avocado in a bowl with the finely chopped garlic, lemon juice, salt and pepper.
- Fry the bacon on both sides and remove from the pan.
- Add a little olive oil to the pan. When very hot add the eggs and fry until crispy at the bottom and set on the top, though the yolks are still runny. Season with salt and pepper.
- Toast the bread and top with smashed avocado.
- Add a rasher of bacon to each piece of toast, top with a fried egg and serve immediately.
More in Food