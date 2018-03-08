Seared tuna topped with sesame avocado salsa
This dish is perfect for mid-week dinners when time is limited and nutritional requirements are high. With very little prep and cooking time required, you can have this meal on the table in just 20 minutes.
Ingredients
- ½ avocado
- ¼ clove garlic, finely chopped
- 4 cherry tomatoes, diced
- ½ lime, juice only
- 1 tsp sesame oil
- Salt and pepper
- 1 tuna steak
- 1 tbsp sesame seeds, toasted
- Fresh spinach
- Cherry tomatoes
Method
- Cut the avocado into chunks and add the diced tomatoes.
- Add the lime juice, garlic and sesame oil and season with salt and pepper. Mix well.
- Season the tuna with salt and pepper and little olive oil on each side.
- On a very hot grill pan, sear for a couple of mins on each side.
- Allow the tuna to rest for a minute or two then serve topped with the avocado salsa and sprinkle with sesame seeds
- Serve with a side of fresh spinach and cherry tomatoes.
