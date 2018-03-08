Seared tuna topped with sesame avocado salsa

This dish is perfect for mid-week dinners when time is limited and nutritional requirements are high. With very little prep and cooking time required, you can have this meal on the table in just 20 minutes.

rachelzc
8 March 2018, 11:48am
by Rachel Zammit Cutajar

Seared tuna topped with sesame avocado salsa

Ingredients

  • ½ avocado
  • ¼ clove garlic, finely chopped
  • 4 cherry tomatoes, diced
  • ½ lime, juice only
  • 1 tsp sesame oil
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 tuna steak
  • 1 tbsp sesame seeds, toasted
  • Fresh spinach
  • Cherry tomatoes

Method

  1. Cut the avocado into chunks and add the diced tomatoes.
  2. Add the lime juice, garlic and sesame oil and season with salt and pepper. Mix well.
  3. Season the tuna with salt and pepper and little olive oil on each side.
  4. On a very hot grill pan, sear for a couple of mins on each side.
  5. Allow the tuna to rest for a minute or two then serve topped with the avocado salsa and sprinkle with sesame seeds
  6. Serve with a side of fresh spinach and cherry tomatoes.

Rachel Zammit Cutajar graduated in economics from the University of Malta...
More in Food
Egg and bacon on avocado toast
Food

Egg and bacon on avocado toast
Rachel Zammit Cutajar
Seared tuna topped with sesame avocado salsa
Food

Seared tuna topped with sesame avocado salsa
Rachel Zammit Cutajar
Chocolate avocado mousse with cashew cream
Food

Chocolate avocado mousse with cashew cream
Rachel Zammit Cutajar
Unicorn cupcakes with an exploding rainbow centre
Food

Unicorn cupcakes with an exploding rainbow centre
Rachel Zammit Cutajar
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe