Chocolate avocado mousse with cashew cream
The world of veganism has led to creativity with plant-based ingredients never seen before, like this avocado based dessert. Not lacking in any of the richness of chocolate and dairy, this dessert is perfect for those who steer clear of animal products.
Ingredients
- 2 very ripe avocados
- 2 tbsp raw cacao powder
- ¼ cup maple syrup or agave
- ¼ tsp salt
Cashew cream
- 1 cup raw cashews
- ½ cup water
- 2 tbsp maple syrup
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- ¼ tsp salt
- Handful raspberries
- Handful hazelnuts, crushed
Method
- To make the cashew cream, soak the cashews in plenty of water for 2 hours.
- Drain and place the cashews into a blender.
- Add the water, maple syrup, vanilla and salt and blend until smooth, scraping down the sides as needed.
- To make the chocolate mousse, put the avocado, cacao powder, maple syrup and salt into a food processor and blend until smooth, scraping down the sides as necessary.
- Taste and adjust sweetener to your taste.
- Place a large tablespoon of chocolate mousse into a glass, then add a tablespoon of cashew cream, another tablespoon of chocolate mousse and finish with cashew cream.
- Finish with fresh raspberries and crushed hazelnuts.
