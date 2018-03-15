Baked eggs in roasted peppers
Eggs are a great go-to when you haven’t made any plans for dinner, you get home starving and need something warm and nourishing at a moments notice. This sums up pretty much every weekday evening. Luckily there are plenty of ways you can turn eggs into a delicious and nutritious meal.
Ingredients
- 2 red bell peppers
- Large handful spinach
- 100g feta cheese, crumbled
- 2 tbsp black olives, sliced
- 8 sundried tomatoes, finely chopped
- 8 cherry tomatoes, cut in half
- ½ lemon, zest only
- 1 tsp herbes de provence
- Olive oil
- 4 eggs
- 2 tsp coriander seeds
- Basil leaves, torn
Method
- Pre-heat the oven to 200C.
- Cut the bell peppers in half lengthways and remove the seeds and membranes leaving the tops in tact.
- Place in a baking tray and drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
- Bake in the oven for 10 mins and then remove to add stuffing.
- Mix together the feta cheese, sundried tomatoes, olives, lemon zest, herbs, olive oil and salt and pepper.
- Being careful not to burn your fingers, place a few spinach leaves into the bottom of the pepper and top with feta filling, taking care not to overfill.
- Place a raw egg on the top, being careful not to spill any egg.
- Season with salt and pepper and top with coriander seeds and bake in the oven for 14 – 16 mins till the egg is set but the yolk is still runny.
- Serve with a green salad.
