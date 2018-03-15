Baked eggs in roasted peppers

Eggs are a great go-to when you haven’t made any plans for dinner, you get home starving and need something warm and nourishing at a moments notice. This sums up pretty much every weekday evening. Luckily there are plenty of ways you can turn eggs into a delicious and nutritious meal.

rachelzc
15 March 2018, 9:00am
by Rachel Zammit Cutajar

Baked eggs in roasted peppers

Ingredients

  • 2 red bell peppers
  • Large handful spinach
  • 100g feta cheese, crumbled
  • 2 tbsp black olives, sliced
  • 8 sundried tomatoes, finely chopped
  • 8 cherry tomatoes, cut in half
  • ½ lemon, zest only
  • 1 tsp herbes de provence
  • Olive oil
  • 4 eggs
  • 2 tsp coriander seeds
  • Basil leaves, torn

Method

  1. Pre-heat the oven to 200C.
  2. Cut the bell peppers in half lengthways and remove the seeds and membranes leaving the tops in tact.
  3. Place in a baking tray and drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
  4. Bake in the oven for 10 mins and then remove to add stuffing.
  5. Mix together the feta cheese, sundried tomatoes, olives, lemon zest, herbs, olive oil and salt and pepper.
  6. Being careful not to burn your fingers, place a few spinach leaves into the bottom of the pepper and top with feta filling, taking care not to overfill.
  7. Place a raw egg on the top, being careful not to spill any egg.
  8. Season with salt and pepper and top with coriander seeds and bake in the oven for 14 – 16 mins till the egg is set but the yolk is still runny.
  9. Serve with a green salad.

Rachel Zammit Cutajar graduated in economics from the University of Malta...
