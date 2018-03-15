Roasted aubergines with bulgar wheat

Aubergines are a versatile vegetable that work well as a substitute to meat. Season with this spicy chermoula paste and top with a bulgar wheat salad mixed with whatever you have going. Make this recipe vegan by swapping out the yoghurt dressing for tahini.

rachelzc
15 March 2018, 8:45am
by Rachel Zammit Cutajar

Roasted aubergines with bulgar wheat

Ingredients

  • 2 aubergines
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 2 tsp ground cumin
  • 2 tsp ground coriander
  • 1 tsp sweet paprika
  • 1 tsp chilli flakes
  • 2 tbsp preserved lemon, peel only, finely chopped
  • 100ml olive oil

Bulgar wheat salad

  • 150g bulgar wheat
  • ½ clove garlic
  • 2 tbsp black olives, sliced
  • 3 tbsp currants
  • ½ red chilli, finely chopped
  • Handful parsley, finely chopped
  • Handful basil
  • 1 lemon, juice only
  • Olive oil
  • Salt and pepper

Yoghurt dressing

  • 180g Greek yoghurt
  • ½ clove garlic
  • ½ lemon, juice only
  • 4 tbsp olive oil
  • Salt and pepper

Method

  1. Pre-heat the oven to 200C.
  2. Cut the aubergines lengthways and score the flesh in diamond shapes, making sure to cut all the way into the flesh without piercing the skin.
  3. Mix together the garlic, cumin, coriander, paprika, chilli, preserved lemon and olive oil.
  4. Pour the oil mixture over the aubergine flesh and bake for 40 mins until soft.
  5. Pour boiling water over the bulgar wheat in a bowl, making sure there is just enough water to cover the wheat.
  6. Fluff the wheat with a fork and add the garlic, olives, currants, chilli, herbs, lemon juice, olive oil and season with salt and pepper and set aside.
  7. In a separate bowl mix the yoghurt with the garlic, lemon juice, olive oil and season with salt and pepper and set aside.
  8. Serve the aubergines topped with plenty of bulgar wheat salad and a spoonful of yoghurt dressing.
  9. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Rachel Zammit Cutajar graduated in economics from the University of Malta...
More in Food
Baked eggs in roasted peppers
Food

Baked eggs in roasted peppers
Rachel Zammit Cutajar
Roasted aubergines with bulgar wheat
Food

Roasted aubergines with bulgar wheat
Rachel Zammit Cutajar
Roasted marrows with roasted tomatoes and mozzarella di bufola
Food

Roasted marrows with roasted tomatoes and mozzarella di bufola
Rachel Zammit Cutajar
Egg and bacon on avocado toast
Food

Egg and bacon on avocado toast
Rachel Zammit Cutajar
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe