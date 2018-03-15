Roasted aubergines with bulgar wheat
Aubergines are a versatile vegetable that work well as a substitute to meat. Season with this spicy chermoula paste and top with a bulgar wheat salad mixed with whatever you have going. Make this recipe vegan by swapping out the yoghurt dressing for tahini.
Roasted aubergines with bulgar wheat
Ingredients
- 2 aubergines
- 2 cloves garlic
- 2 tsp ground cumin
- 2 tsp ground coriander
- 1 tsp sweet paprika
- 1 tsp chilli flakes
- 2 tbsp preserved lemon, peel only, finely chopped
- 100ml olive oil
Bulgar wheat salad
- 150g bulgar wheat
- ½ clove garlic
- 2 tbsp black olives, sliced
- 3 tbsp currants
- ½ red chilli, finely chopped
- Handful parsley, finely chopped
- Handful basil
- 1 lemon, juice only
- Olive oil
- Salt and pepper
Yoghurt dressing
- 180g Greek yoghurt
- ½ clove garlic
- ½ lemon, juice only
- 4 tbsp olive oil
- Salt and pepper
Method
- Pre-heat the oven to 200C.
- Cut the aubergines lengthways and score the flesh in diamond shapes, making sure to cut all the way into the flesh without piercing the skin.
- Mix together the garlic, cumin, coriander, paprika, chilli, preserved lemon and olive oil.
- Pour the oil mixture over the aubergine flesh and bake for 40 mins until soft.
- Pour boiling water over the bulgar wheat in a bowl, making sure there is just enough water to cover the wheat.
- Fluff the wheat with a fork and add the garlic, olives, currants, chilli, herbs, lemon juice, olive oil and season with salt and pepper and set aside.
- In a separate bowl mix the yoghurt with the garlic, lemon juice, olive oil and season with salt and pepper and set aside.
- Serve the aubergines topped with plenty of bulgar wheat salad and a spoonful of yoghurt dressing.
- Serve warm or at room temperature.
