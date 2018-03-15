Roasted marrows with roasted tomatoes and mozzarella di bufola

Roasted marrows make the perfect accompaniment for meat or fish and topped with a ball of mozzarella di bufola, make a meal all on their own. Serve with plenty of crusty bread and bring out your best olive oil.

rachelzc
15 March 2018, 8:30am
by Rachel Zammit Cutajar

Ingredients

  • 15 cherry tomatoes
  • ½ tsp oregano
  • Salt and pepper
  • Olive oil
  • 1 kg marrows, sliced
  • ½ clove garlic, finely chopped
  • ½ lemon, juice only
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • Handful mint, coarsely torn
  • Handful walnuts, roughly chopped
  • 1 ball mozzarella di bufola

Method

  1. Pre-heat the oven to 200°C.
  2. Cut the cherry tomatoes in half and season with oregano, salt and pepper and some olive oil and roast in the oven for 15 mins until the tomatoes are soft.
  3. Slice the marrows about 1cm thick and lay in a baking tray in a single layer.
  4. Season with salt and pepper and some olive oil and bake for 20 mins until soft.
  5. In a mixing bowl, combine the garlic, lemon juice and olive oil.
  6. Place the marrows onto a serving dish and pour over the dressing.
  7. Sprinkle with mint leaves and walnuts and place the roasted tomatoes in the centre.
  8. Top with a ball of mozzarella di bufola and season with salt, pepper and some olive oil.
  9. Serve with crusty bread.

Rachel Zammit Cutajar graduated in economics from the University of Malta...
