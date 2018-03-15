Roasted marrows with roasted tomatoes and mozzarella di bufola
Roasted marrows make the perfect accompaniment for meat or fish and topped with a ball of mozzarella di bufola, make a meal all on their own. Serve with plenty of crusty bread and bring out your best olive oil.
Roasted marrows with roasted tomatoes and mozzarella di bufola
Ingredients
- 15 cherry tomatoes
- ½ tsp oregano
- Salt and pepper
- Olive oil
- 1 kg marrows, sliced
- ½ clove garlic, finely chopped
- ½ lemon, juice only
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- Handful mint, coarsely torn
- Handful walnuts, roughly chopped
- 1 ball mozzarella di bufola
Method
- Pre-heat the oven to 200°C.
- Cut the cherry tomatoes in half and season with oregano, salt and pepper and some olive oil and roast in the oven for 15 mins until the tomatoes are soft.
- Slice the marrows about 1cm thick and lay in a baking tray in a single layer.
- Season with salt and pepper and some olive oil and bake for 20 mins until soft.
- In a mixing bowl, combine the garlic, lemon juice and olive oil.
- Place the marrows onto a serving dish and pour over the dressing.
- Sprinkle with mint leaves and walnuts and place the roasted tomatoes in the centre.
- Top with a ball of mozzarella di bufola and season with salt, pepper and some olive oil.
- Serve with crusty bread.
More in Food