Veggie chow mein

Chinese chow mein is the ultimate comfort food. Make with chicken, pork or fish or keep it completely vegetarian with this simple recipe. Perfect for meat-free Mondays.

rachelzc
22 March 2018, 7:00am
by Rachel Zammit Cutajar

Ingredients

  • 4 tbsp low-sodium soy sauce
  • 3 tbsp oyster sauce
  • 2 tbsp dry sherry
  • 2 tsp sugar
  • 2 tsp sesame oil
  • 180g chow mein noodles
  • Fresh pepper
  • 1 onion, sliced
  • 2 carrots, julienned
  • 2 cups sugar snap peas
  • 6 baby corn
  • ½ small savoy cabbage, shredded
  • Sesame seeds, white and/or black

Method

  1. Mix together the soy sauce, oyster sauce, sherry, sugar, sugar, sesame oil and pepper and set aside.
  2. In a pan heat some oil and fry the onion and the carrots and cook for a few mins.
    Add the corn and cook for a few more mins.
  3. Add the cabbage and the peas and cook for a few more mins.
  4. Add the cooked noodles and the reserved sauce and stir through making sure everything is coated.
  5. Serve, topped with sesame seeds.

Rachel Zammit Cutajar graduated in economics from the University of Malta...
