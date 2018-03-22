Veggie chow mein
Chinese chow mein is the ultimate comfort food. Make with chicken, pork or fish or keep it completely vegetarian with this simple recipe. Perfect for meat-free Mondays.
Ingredients
- 4 tbsp low-sodium soy sauce
- 3 tbsp oyster sauce
- 2 tbsp dry sherry
- 2 tsp sugar
- 2 tsp sesame oil
- 180g chow mein noodles
- Fresh pepper
- 1 onion, sliced
- 2 carrots, julienned
- 2 cups sugar snap peas
- 6 baby corn
- ½ small savoy cabbage, shredded
- Sesame seeds, white and/or black
Method
- Mix together the soy sauce, oyster sauce, sherry, sugar, sugar, sesame oil and pepper and set aside.
- In a pan heat some oil and fry the onion and the carrots and cook for a few mins.
Add the corn and cook for a few more mins.
- Add the cabbage and the peas and cook for a few more mins.
- Add the cooked noodles and the reserved sauce and stir through making sure everything is coated.
- Serve, topped with sesame seeds.
