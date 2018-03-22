Oriental chicken lettuce cups

These chicken cups are light, quick to prepare and most of all super tasty. Leave out the rice if you’re trying to keep the carbs to a minimum.

rachelzc
22 March 2018, 7:00am
by Rachel Zammit Cutajar

Ingredients

  • 3 tbsp hoisin sauce
  • 2 tbsp soy sauce
  • 2 tbsp rice wine vinegar
  • 1 tbsp sriracha sauce
  • 1 tsp sesame oil
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1 tbsp ginger, minced
  • 400g minced chicken
  • 1 tin water chestnuts, drained
  • 2 spring onions, chopped
  • Sticky rice
  • Large lettuce, leaves separated

Garnish

  • Spring onion
  • Red chilli
  • Coriander

Method

  1. In a small bowl, whisk together the hoisin, soy, rice wine vinegar, sriracha and sesame oil and set aside.
  2. Heat some oil and fry the onions until soft.
  3. Add the garlic and the ginger and cook until fragrant.
  4. Add the minced chicken and brown on all sides and almost cooked through.
  5. Add the reserved sauce and cook for a few minutes until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce has reduced.
  6. Add the water chestnuts and spring onions and stir though.
  7. Separate the leaves from the lettuce and place a tbsp of rice in the centre.
  8. Top with a tbsp of chicken mix and garnish with extra spring onions, chilli and coriander.

Rachel Zammit Cutajar
