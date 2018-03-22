Oriental chicken lettuce cups
These chicken cups are light, quick to prepare and most of all super tasty. Leave out the rice if you’re trying to keep the carbs to a minimum.
Oriental chicken lettuce cups
Ingredients
- 3 tbsp hoisin sauce
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 2 tbsp rice wine vinegar
- 1 tbsp sriracha sauce
- 1 tsp sesame oil
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1 tbsp ginger, minced
- 400g minced chicken
- 1 tin water chestnuts, drained
- 2 spring onions, chopped
- Sticky rice
- Large lettuce, leaves separated
Garnish
- Spring onion
- Red chilli
- Coriander
Method
- In a small bowl, whisk together the hoisin, soy, rice wine vinegar, sriracha and sesame oil and set aside.
- Heat some oil and fry the onions until soft.
- Add the garlic and the ginger and cook until fragrant.
- Add the minced chicken and brown on all sides and almost cooked through.
- Add the reserved sauce and cook for a few minutes until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce has reduced.
- Add the water chestnuts and spring onions and stir though.
- Separate the leaves from the lettuce and place a tbsp of rice in the centre.
- Top with a tbsp of chicken mix and garnish with extra spring onions, chilli and coriander.
