[WATCH] Craving Zeppoli this weekend? Pippa Mattei's got you covered

There are a number of recipes for the all-important Saint Josephs puffs. Made with choux pastry, some are baked and filled with crème anglais (zeppole) and some are fried and filled with ricotta, candied peel, chopped nuts and grated chocolate as the zeppoli we enjoy here. Some recipes even make the puffs out of soaked rice or pasta!

Zepploli ta' San Guzepp

Makes 12 - 14

Ingredients

200ml water

75g butter

125g plain flour (sifted onto a square of greaseproof paper)

Pinch salt

4 eggs, beaten

1 tsp orange zest

1 tsp lemon zest

Filling

500g ricotta

50g candied peel or glace cherries

2 tbsp grated dark chocolate

2 tbsp icing sugar

100g hazelnuts or almonds, roasted then chopped

Topping

Maltese honey

A pinch of cinnamon

Method