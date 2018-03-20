The Village Kitchen | Pan seared Salmon with beetroot, asparagus & horseradish crushed potato

Boasting 27 years’ experience, Chef Clifton Grech has been a prominent figure on the ever so competitive Maltese culinary scene.

Following on his late father’s footsteps Chef Clifton knew he was destined for a career in cooking and after graduating in 1995 he worked his way up through the ranks of various restaurants before moving to the then newly-opened Westin Dragonara Resort where he spent four years on the job.

In 2003 he moved to the Fortina Spa Resort and soon took over as Executive Chef leading his brigade in producing high quality food in all of their six restaurants for 13 years.

Chef Clifton is also experienced in high-end banqueting functions, catering for the Heads of the Commonwealth of Nations at CHOGM and for the Heads of State at the recent EU Summit. Most recently Chef Clifton was privileged to have cooked for Prince Charles when he was visiting Malta during the Our Oceans conference last year.

Patron Chef Clifton now takes the helm at the recently opened, ‘The Village Kitchen’, in Naxxar which offers its customers a mix of unique and trendy Mediterranean cuisine using the best local and fresh ingredients.

Pan seared Salmon with beetroot, asparagus & horseradish crushed potato

Ingredients

Fresh salmon fillet 4 pcs - 800 grms

Butter – 50 grms

Baby asparagus – 250 grms

Beetroot puree

Beetroot – 100 grms

Red wine vinegar – 100 grms

Sugar

Star anise

Crushed Potato:

Baby new potato – 400 grms

Horseradish sauce – 20 grms

Garlic

Onion chopped

Olive oil – 20 ml

Fresh cream – 80 ml

Seasoning

Salsa Verde

Capers – 20 grms

Parsley

Wild rocket – 2 grms

Garlic – 20 grms

Basil – 1 pc

Lemon

Olive oil

Method

Beetroot puree: boil roast beetroot on rock salt for approximately an hour until just soft, cool & peel. Neatly cut cubes of 3cm for plating later as garnish. Put the rest of the trimmings in a pan & boil with vinegar, sugar & some water for 5 mins, put in blender & liquidize adding little olive oil to emulsify. Season with salt & pepper.

Crushed potato: start by boiling the baby potatoes in enough water to cover them. When half cooked remove half the water & start breaking the potatoes with a spoon. Add cream, season & continue to cook on a low flame until potatoes are completely soft. Add horseradish & finish with olive oil.

Salsa Verde: start by blanching the capers in boiling water repeating for three times to remove excessive salt the roughly chop. In a liquidizer put garlic, rocket, basil, lemon zest & half parsley. Blend slowly gradually adding olive oil until you get a nice green coloured oil. Put in a bowl & add the rest of the parsley & capers finely chopped, season & add lemon juice & raw chopped onions.

To cook Salmon fillets: season & heat up a non-stick pan. Add a little oil & fry for 30 secs on each side and add asparagus, butter, and rest for three minutes to allow salmon to completely cook.

To Serve: place beetroot fondants & puree on plate, neatly scoop the crushed potato then place salmon & asparagus on top. Drizzle with salsa verde & garnish with red chard or cress.