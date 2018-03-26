Wholemeal hot cross buns
Make your hot cross buns a little healthier with this recipe that uses very little sugar, very little butter and wholemeal flour.
Wholemeal hot cross buns
Ingredients
- 300ml milk
- 50g butter, cut into cubes
- 250g strong bread flour
- 250g wholemeal flour
- 1 tsp salt
- 75g sugar
- 7g instant yeast
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1 tbsp sunflower oil
- 75g currants
- 50g candied orange zest
- 1 orange, zest only
- 1 apple, peeled, cored and finely diced
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- Cross
- 75g plain flour
- 5 tbsp water (as required)
- Glaze
- 3 tbsp apricot jam
Method
- Bring the milk to the boil, remove from the heat and place the butter in the pot. Allow to come to hand temperature.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the flours, sugar, salt and yeast and make a well in the centre.
- When the milk has cooled enough, add the milk to the centre of the well along with the beaten egg and sunflower oil.
- Using a fork mix some of the flour into the egg and milk mixture, adding a little more flour until everything is combined.
- Bring out onto a floured surface and knead for 5 mins until smooth and elastic.
- Place into a slightly oiled mixing bowl and cover with a damp tea towel.
- Place in a warm spot and allow to rise for 1 hour until the dough has doubled in size.
- Punch the air out of the dough and add the currants, candied orange zest, orange zest, apple and cinnamon and mix well until all the ingredients are combined.
- Cover with a damp tea towel and allow to rise for another hour.
- Punch the air out of the dough and divide into 12 equal parts.
- Roll into balls and place on a baking tray lined with baking paper, leaving enough place for the buns to expand.
- Allow to rise in a warm spot for an hour.
- Pre-heat the oven to 180C.
- To make the cross, add water to the flour, 1 tbsp at a time until you get a thick paste.
- Place in a piping bag with a small nozzle and pipe a cross on each bun.
- Bake for 25 mins until the buns are golden.
- To make the glaze, gently warm the jam and pass through a sieve if the jam is lumpy.
- While the buns are still warm, brush some glaze over each bun and serve warm or cold, or toasted the following day.
