Sesame seed energy bites
These sesame seed treats are popular with Greeks around Lent as they do not contain any of the forbidden ingredients. The recipe is a simple 1:1 ratio of sesame and honey and can be increased or decreased according to your needs.
- 200g sesame seeds
- 200g honey
- 1 strip lemon zest, in one long curl
Method
- In a small saucepan bring the honey to the boil with the strip of lemon zest.
- As soon as it starts to boil add the sesame seeds, stirring constantly until it comes back to the boil.
- Pour onto a prepared baking sheet on a cold surface.
- Smooth into a thin layer and allow to cool to room temperature.
- Place in the fridge for 2 – 3 hours until set. It will still be soft.
- Using kitchen scissors, cut the sesame seeds, along with the baking paper, into squares.
- Store in the fridge and peel off the baking paper to eat.
