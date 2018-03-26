Sesame seed energy bites

These sesame seed treats are popular with Greeks around Lent as they do not contain any of the forbidden ingredients. The recipe is a simple 1:1 ratio of sesame and honey and can be increased or decreased according to your needs.

rachelzc
26 March 2018, 2:03pm
by Rachel Zammit Cutajar

  • 200g sesame seeds
  • 200g honey
  • 1 strip lemon zest, in one long curl

Method

  1. In a small saucepan bring the honey to the boil with the strip of lemon zest.
  2. As soon as it starts to boil add the sesame seeds, stirring constantly until it comes back to the boil.
  3. Pour onto a prepared baking sheet on a cold surface.
  4. Smooth into a thin layer and allow to cool to room temperature.
  5. Place in the fridge for 2 – 3 hours until set. It will still be soft.
  6. Using kitchen scissors, cut the sesame seeds, along with the baking paper, into squares.
  7. Store in the fridge and peel off the baking paper to eat.

