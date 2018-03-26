The Village Kitchen | Tagliata Artichoke

Boasting 27 years’ experience, Chef Clifton Grech has been a prominent figure on the ever so competitive Maltese culinary scene. Following on his late father’s footsteps Chef Clifton knew he was destined for a career in cooking and after graduating in 1995 he worked his way up through the ranks of various restaurants before moving to the then newly-opened Westin Dragonara Resort where he spent four years on the job. In 2003 he moved to the Fortina Spa Resort and soon took over as Executive Chef leading his brigade in producing high quality food in all of their six restaurants for 13 years.

Chef Clifton is also experienced in high-end banqueting functions, catering for the Heads of the Commonwealth of Nations at CHOGM and for the Heads of State at the recent EU Summit. Most recently Chef Clifton was privileged to have cooked for Prince Charles when he was visiting Malta during the Our Oceans conference last year.

Patron Chef Clifton now takes the helm at the recently opened, ‘The Village Kitchen’, in Naxxar which offers its customers a mix of unique and trendy Mediterranean cuisine using the best local and fresh ingredients.

Ingredients

Beef Chateaubriand - 2pcs 800-1000g

Artichoke heart - 4 pcs

Jerusalem artichoke - 300g

Fresh garlic - 50g

White wine - 100 ml grms

Dried baby tomato - 50g

Fresh spinach - 200g

Parmesan shavings - 40g

Thyme - 10g

Olive oil - 50ml

Seasoning

Red chard or rocket leaves 50

Method

1. To prepare the dry cherry tomato, cut in half and sprinkle with rock salt, sugar, pepper & thyme, place on a baking tray in a oven at 120 degrees for 1 to 3 hours until they have dried enough.

2. Wash & Peel neatly in to cylinders the Jerusalem artichoke, boil for 5min, to make the puree sautee trimings with some fresh garlic until golden, add some sugar then deglaze with white wine & cook until artichoke is soft, put in blender & puree, gradualy adding olive oil. Trim globe artichoke into hearts, cook in water solution with bay leaf, peppercorns, rock salt & wine simmering for 10mins, set aside to cool.

3. Season beef with salt & pepper then sear on all sides for 5min, side on roasting tray.

4. Preheat oven to 200 degrees & roast the beef to medium rare for aprox 10-12mins.

5. Rest beef for about 5 mins basting occasionally with olive oil before carving cook Spinach & Saute jerusalem discs in some olive oil & Garlic, add lemon juice.

6. To serve carve beef into thin slices, place some artichoke puree & spinach on a slate. Arrange beef slices neatly over & garnish with artichoke hearts, jerusalem, dried tomato Parmesan shavings & red chard leaves.