Easter indulgence

Pear and walnut twist

Ingredients

Brioche pastry

• 1,550g flour

• 6 whole eggs

• 150g butter unsalted

• 20g salt

• 120g sugar

• 575ml milk

• 50g yeast

• 950g pastry margarine

Pastry cream

• 450g sugar

• 150ml water

• 9 whole eggs

• 50g cornflour

• 50g butter

Filling

• 4 pears, peeled and chopped

• 200g chopped walnuts

• 200g raisins

• 50ml dark rum

Method

1. Soak the raisins in the rum overnight.

2. To make the brioche, knead all the ingredients together with the exception of the pastry margarine. Leave it to rest for 1 hour.

3. Using a rolling pin roll out the dough to an approximately 25cm square.

4. Place the pastry margarine in the centre of the dough and bring each corner of the dough to the centre of the butter to enclose it completely.

5. Roll out the dough to a 40cm x 15cm rectangle, then fold the lower third of the pastry over the centre third and the top third of the pastry down over that.

6. Leave it to rest for 30 mins in fridge.

7. Repeat this process two more times.

8. To make the pastry cream, bring the water to a gentle simmer in a small saucepan with the sugar and simmer until the sugar dissolves and a syrup has formed.

9. Whisk together the eggs and cornflour.

10. In a Bain Marie cook the sugar syrup and the egg mixture to a thick consistency.

11. Add the butter and refine with a hand blender.

12. Allow to cool and store in fridge.

13. To make the fruit filling mix the rum-soaked raisins with the remaining ingredients.

14. Divide the dough into two and roll out into two rectangles.

15. Spread filling down the length of the centre of the strips. Cut slanting strips at 3/4-inch intervals along both sides up towards the centre using a pastry wheel. Fold strips over the filling in a crisscross manner.

16. Place in a pre-heated oven at 180°C for 30 mins until golden.

17. Dust with icing sugar and serve.

Torta Pasqualina

Ingredients

• 300g spinach

• 1 small onion

• 1 tbsp butter

• 300g ricotta cheese

• 75g Parmesan cheese

• 4 eggs

• Salt and pepper

• 1 pkt filo pastry

• 60g butter

Method

1. Place the spinach in a pan over medium heat and cook until wilted.

2. Heat a knob of butter in a pan and add the chopped onion. Cook until soft, transfer to a bowl and add the wilted spinach.

3. Add the ricotta, Parmesan and 2 eggs and season with salt and pepper.

4. Brush the filo pastry sheets with butter and lay them at an angle.

5. Place the filo sheets in a buttered dish.

6. Fill the filo pastry with the spinach and ricotta mix.

7. Place the remaining eggs on top of the mixture.

8. Bake in hot oven for 35 minutes and serve.

This recipe goes back as far as the 1400s and is traditionally served around the Easter period to celebrate the abundance of spring

Lamb cutlets with anchovy and pistachio crust

Ingredients

• 150g panko bread crumbs

• 2 cloves garlic

• 3 tbsp parsley, chopped

• 1 tsp rosemary, chopped

• Salt and pepper

• 3 tbsp olive oil

• 2 tbsp anchovy, chopped

• 75g pistachios, chopped

• 2 Frenched racks of lamb (ask your butcher to do this for you)

• 2 tbsp mustard

Tzatziki dip

• 150 greek yoghurt

• 100g grated cucumber

• 1 garlic, chopped

• 1 tsp lemon juice

• 1 tsp dill, chopped

• Salt

Method

1. To make the tzatziki, combine all ingredients together and mix thoroughly. Leave in the fridge overnight.

2. Pre-heat the oven to 200°C.

3. Season the lamb with salt and pepper.

4. Heat some olive oil in a pan and add the lamb and brown on each side for a couple of minutes. Remove from pan.

5. Mix all the other ingredients except the mustard, cover the lamb with mustard and press the pistachio mixture onto the mustard.

6. Roast in a hot oven for 15 minutes.

7. When done, let it rest for 10 minutes and slice.

8. Serve with tzatziki and couscous salad.

Couscous salad with dried fruit and nuts

Ingredients

• 300g couscous

• 200g mixed dried fruit

• 50g pistachios, chopped

• 50g cashew nuts, chopped

• 50g mint, chopped

• 50g parsley, chopped

• 75ml olive oil

• 50g spring onion, chopped

• Salt and pepper

Method

1. Place the couscous in a large bowl and add some hot water and allow to soak.

2. Fluff the couscous with a fork and add all other ingredients.

3. Serve warm or cold.

Hazelnut praline and orange cream with raspberry-glazed, white chocolate sphere

Ingredients

Orange cream

• 300g freshly squeezed orange juice

• 1 orange, grated zest

• 30g sugar

• 3 whole eggs

• 5 egg yolks

• 110g unsalted butter

Hazelnut praline cream

• 320ml cream

• 75g sugar

• 4 egg yolks

• 150g praline paste

• 550ml milk chocolate chips

• 350ml semi-whipped cream

White chocolate bavarois

• 250ml milk

• 250g white chocolate

• 3 egg yolks

• 250ml semi-whipped cream

• 10g gelatine, soaked in cold water

Raspberry glaze

• 350g raspberry puree

• 130g water

• 110g glucose

• 7g gelatine leaves

• 100g sugar

Method

1. To make the orange cream put the orange juice, sugar and both eggs into a saucepan.

2. Bring to the boil, mixing continuously and then take off from heat and add the butter and orange zest.

3. Blend until dissolved and allow to set in the fridge.

4. To make the hazelnut praline warm the cream until boiling point in a saucepan.

5. Mix the egg yolk and sugar. Add the cream onto it and mix.

6. In a Bain Marie melt the chocolate and the praline paste.

7. When melted add to the egg mix and leave it to set.

8. Add the mixture to the whipped cream and leave it to set.

9. Serve the hazelnut praline with the orange cream in a chocolate cup.

10. To make the white chocolate bavarois, mix the milk with the sugar and bring to a boil in a saucepan.

11. Turn off the heat and add to the beaten egg yolks and the soaked gelatine leaves.

12. Add the melted chocolate and leave to set.

13. Add the whipped cream.

14. Pour into the desired mould and leave to set in the fridge.

15. To make the raspberry glaze, mix all the ingredients together in a saucepan over heat.

16. Pour the glaze over the white chocolate bavarois.