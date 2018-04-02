Hazelnut praline and orange cream with raspberry-glazed, white chocolate sphere

Ingredients

Orange cream

• 300g freshly squeezed orange juice

• 1 orange, grated zest

• 30g sugar

• 3 whole eggs

• 5 egg yolks

• 110g unsalted butter

Hazelnut praline cream

• 320ml cream

• 75g sugar

• 4 egg yolks

• 150g praline paste

• 550ml milk chocolate chips

• 350ml semi-whipped cream

White chocolate bavarois

• 250ml milk

• 250g white chocolate

• 3 egg yolks

• 250ml semi-whipped cream

• 10g gelatine, soaked in cold water

Raspberry glaze

• 350g raspberry puree

• 130g water

• 110g glucose

• 7g gelatine leaves

• 100g sugar

Method

1. To make the orange cream put the orange juice, sugar and both eggs into a saucepan.

2. Bring to the boil, mixing continuously and then take off from heat and add the butter and orange zest.

3. Blend until dissolved and allow to set in the fridge.

4. To make the hazelnut praline warm the cream until boiling point in a saucepan.

5. Mix the egg yolk and sugar. Add the cream onto it and mix.

6. In a Bain Marie melt the chocolate and the praline paste.

7. When melted add to the egg mix and leave it to set.

8. Add the mixture to the whipped cream and leave it to set.

9. Serve the hazelnut praline with the orange cream in a chocolate cup.

10. To make the white chocolate bavarois, mix the milk with the sugar and bring to a boil in a saucepan.

11. Turn off the heat and add to the beaten egg yolks and the soaked gelatine leaves.

12. Add the melted chocolate and leave to set.

13. Add the whipped cream.

14. Pour into the desired mould and leave to set in the fridge.

15. To make the raspberry glaze, mix all the ingredients together in a saucepan over heat.

16. Pour the glaze over the white chocolate bavarois.