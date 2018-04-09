The Village Kitchen | Garganelle Nduja

Boasting 27 years’ experience, Chef Clifton Grech has been a prominent figure on the ever so competitive Maltese culinary scene. Following on his late father’s footsteps Chef Clifton knew he was destined for a career in cooking and after graduating in 1995 he worked his way up through the ranks of various restaurants before moving to the then newly-opened Westin Dragonara Resort where he spent four years on the job. In 2003 he moved to the Fortina Spa Resort and soon took over as Executive Chef leading his brigade in producing high quality food in all of their six restaurants for 13 years.

Chef Clifton is also experienced in high-end banqueting functions, catering for the Heads of the Commonwealth of Nations at CHOGM and for the Heads of State at the recent EU Summit. Most recently Chef Clifton was privileged to have cooked for Prince Charles when he was visiting Malta during the Our Oceans conference last year.

Patron Chef Clifton now takes the helm at the recently opened, ‘The Village Kitchen’, in Naxxar which offers its customers a mix of unique and trendy Mediterranean cuisine using the best local and fresh ingredients.

Garganelle Nduja

Ingredients

Short egg pasta eg: Garganelle 400g

Nduja 100g

Garlic minced 20g

Crushed chick pea 80

Chopped tomato 200g

Basil 10g

Olive oil 20ml

Fresh ricotta 80g

Wild rocket 20g

Method

1. Heat up a large pan of salted water for boiling pasta. Start to make the sauce start by gently disolving Nduja in a frying pan. When softened, add minced garlic & cook, add chick peas for 1 min, add tomato sauce, simmer for 2 mins to infuse taste & set aside. In the meantime boil pasta al dente, strain & add with the prepared base.

2. Tear the basil leaves & toss gradually, adding olive oil.

3. Carefully place in a pasta bowl & top up with dressed rocket & crumbled ricotta