Spicy prawns on a bed of rice and cranberries with coconut curry

Ingredients

10 fresh prawns

1 ½ cups basmati and black rice mix

A handful of dried cranberries

1 tsp harissa paste

½ tsp sweet paprika

½ tsp chimichurri

Salt and Pepper

1 tsp ras el hanout

¼ tsp garam masala

½ tsp mild curry powder

Method

1. Start by cooking the rice according to packet instructions.

2. Prepare the coconut milk by heating up the milk along with the spices in a small saucepan. Let it boil and then lower the heat and let it simmer until it thickens.

3. Heat up one tablespoon of olive oil in a pan and add the harissa paste.

4. Add the prawns, season with paprika, chimichurri, salt and pepper and grill them for a couple of minutes. Be careful not to overcook the prawns as the texture won’t be enjoyable.

5. When the rice is done, add the cranberries to it. Place the rice followed by prawns on top and drizzle the coconut milk around the rice. Dig in and enjoy!