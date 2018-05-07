Holly Pisani at Peas & Love | Vegan Korma Style Curry

After years of working in fashion and marketing, I wanted to pursue a different passion and do something that could actively change people’s lives. There are so many blogs that promote healthy living but it’s not always attainable with a busy schedule so I wanted to do something to fix that. That’s how Peas & Love was born. It eventually expanded to children’s school lunches with Little Peas & Love.

Ingredients

For Curry Paste

1 Large onion

2 Garlic cloves

¼ Cup cashews

½ red chili (more if you like it hot)

½ Cup of water

1 Tbsp curry powder

½ Tbsp turmeric

1 Tsp ground cumin

1 Tsp ground coriander

½ Tsp all spice

Salt to taste

For the Curry

1 Cauliflower

1 Tin of chickpeas

Spinach

Coconut oil

1 Tin of coconut milk

10 Cashews

Any extra fruit or nuts you like to add.

Method

1. This quick and easy vegan curry is creamy and delicious and takes minimal cooking time. Simply throw all the curry paste ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth to make your curry paste. Feel free to try different combinations of spices and blends until you find what works for you - cinnamon for a sweeter taste, more chilli if you prefer your curries hot.

2. Heat up coconut oil in a pan and throw in your chopped up cauliflower florets and chickpeas, cook these for 5 minutes then add your curry paste. Allow the curry paste and vegetables to heat through for approximately 5 minutes then add 100 ml of boiling water – bring this to the boil for 5 mins and then add your coconut milk, spinach, nuts and any other ingredients you choose to throw in and allow it to cook on high heat for approximately 5 mins. Turn down the heat and allow it to simmer until the water reduces and the curry thickens. Taste and adjust seasoning – if desired – add a sprinkle of brown sugar for a sweeter curry.

3. Once your curry is nice and creamy, serve it on some fluffy basmati rice or with poppadom.