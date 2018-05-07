Holly Pisani at Peas & Love | Pesto and Cherry Tomato Farro

After years of working in fashion and marketing, I wanted to pursue a different passion and do something that could actively change people’s lives. There are so many blogs that promote healthy living but it’s not always attainable with a busy schedule so I wanted to do something to fix that. That’s how Peas & Love was born. It eventually expanded to children’s school lunches with Little Peas & Love.

Ingredients

(Serves 6-8)

500g Farro

500g Cherry Tomatoes

Olive oil

2 Garlic cloves

200 g Grana Padano shavings

200 g Kalamata olives

150 g Toasted shelled pistachios

4 Spring onions

For the Pesto

150g of Basil leaves

100g toasted Pine nuts or pistachios

100 ml Olive oil

100g Parmesan

2 Garlic cloves

½ Tsp salt

Method

1. Preheat oven to 200 degrees.

2. Place the cherry tomatoes in a roasting dish and drizzle them in olive oil, salt, pepper and chopped garlic cloves, and place them in the oven for 30 mins to 45 mins (until they are softened but not disintegrating).

3. Put the Farro on to boil in a large pot of water (follow packet cooking instructions - usually approximately 35 mins).

Make the pesto by placing all the ingredients in a blender until they become a smooth paste. You can amend the pesto to taste - whether you prefer it nuttier or cheesier or with more basil- it’s up to you.

4. In a separate large bowl place all the remaining ingredients - chopped olives, spring onions and pistachios, add the cooked farro once it has cooled and the roast cherry tomatoes (with all their juices), add pesto to taste and top it off with Grana Padano shavings.