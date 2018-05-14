Martina Camilleri | Salads; more than just lettuce

Martina Camilleri puts together a basic green salad with sauteed oyster mushrooms. This is topped with salad dressing and carrot and beet slaw. Carrots are a great source of beta carotene, vitamin A and B6. Beetroots are a great source of folate and glycine betaine which can lower homocysteine levels and promote a healthy cardiovascular system.

Carrot and beet slaw

Ingredients

2 carrots (grated)

1 beetroot (grated)

1 tablespoon tahini

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

Half a cup of black raisins (optional)

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

Salt and Pepper to taste

Juice of ½ a lemon

1 tablespoon water

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

1 teaspoon cumin seeds/ ½ teaspoon dried cumin

Method

Just mix everything in a bowl and enjoy. Store in the fridge in a sealed container/bowl and eat within three days.

Basic green salad with sauteed oyster mushrooms

Ingredients

¼ Romaine lettuce chopped

Handful of kale

Handful of spinach

Fresh parsley

Fresh coriander (it’s not the end of the world if you don’t have this! You can replace it with ground coriander and add it to the carrot and beet slaw or simply eliminate it!)

Half a large cucumber

1 tablespoon tahini

1 teaspoon umeboshi plum paste (can be found at Casa Natura or Good Earth)

Method

Wilt the kale and spinach and add a teaspoon of the umeboshi plum paste. Mix everything together.

For the Mushrooms:

Handful oyster mushrooms roughly chopped

2 cloves garlic

1 teaspoon coconut oil/ sesame oil

1 teaspoon tamari

1 teaspoon sesame seeds

Method

Heat up a non-stick pan. Melt the coconut oil and add the garlic. Add the rest of the ingredients and saute until the mushrooms are soft, but do not over-cook them.

Assembly

Place the salad into a bowl.

Add the beet and carrot slaw and the sauteed mushrooms. Drizzle a tablespoon of tahini over the mushrooms and a teaspoon of sesame seeds or flax seeds over the whole salad. Add as much of the ‘Ultimate green salad dressing’ as you wish! You can also add half an avocado or half a cup of some boiled buckwheat or millet.