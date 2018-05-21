Baked | Bailey’s tiramisu

With a great urge for good food and baking, Fran has turned her passion into her very own business venture; BAKED. It all started from her great grandma’s madeira recipe, and since then she’s been whipping up traditional flavours loved by everyone but with her own personal twist.

Bailey’s tiramisu

Ingredients

100ml freshly brewed strong black coffee

1tbsp amaretto or brandy

250ml double cream

125g mascarpone

1 ½ tbsp brown sugar

25ml Bailey’s Irish cream

½ a packet of sponge fingers (around 100g)

2 tbsp cocoa powder

Method

1. Mix the coffee and amaretto/brandy and leave to cool.

2. Whip the cream, mascarpone, sugar, and Baileys in another bowl until the mixture thickens. My trick to knowing when the mixture is stiff enough is to slowly turn the bowl upside down with it still being intact.

3.Transfer this mixture to a large piping bag with a round nozzle. Alternatively, you can just simply spread it.

4. Dip the fingers in the coffee for around three seconds making sure they are coated from all sides and start placing them in one even layer in your serving dish.

5. Once the first layer is done, pipe over a layer of the cream mix and repeat the finger sponge process once again and coat in the cream mix.

6. Chill the tiramisu until ready to serve, at least two hours.

7. Sieve over the cocoa powder just before serving and voila! Your special dessert is ready to eat!