Holly Pisani at Peas & Love | Carrot and Ginger soup with spiced almond brittle
This soup has a fresh summery taste. It’s low in fat and rich in flavour. The added crunch from the spicy almond makes this dish even more exciting
After years of working in fashion and marketing, I wanted to pursue a different passion and do something that could actively change people’s lives. There are so many blogs that promote healthy living but it’s not always attainable with a busy schedule so I wanted to do something to fix that. That’s how Peas & Love was born. It eventually expanded to children’s school lunches with Little Peas & Love.
Ingredients
• 5-6 large carrots
• 2 large white onions
• 3 garlic cloves
• 2 inches of fresh ginger
• Olive oil
• 1 litre vegetable stock
• 1 can of white beans (cannellini or fava beans)
• 1/2 tsp of cumin
• 1/2 tsp of nutmeg
• 100g roughly chopped almonds
• 2 tbsp maple syrup
• 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper
• 1 tsp olive oil
• 1 tsp brown sugar
Method
1. Preheat oven to 250 degrees.
2. In a large saucepan, cook the finely chopped onions, garlic, ginger and carrots in olive oil until softened (around 10/15 mins).
3. Add the spices and cook for a couple of minutes. Add the vegetable stock, and beans and simmer on a low heat for 35 mins. Blend the soup until smooth and creamy. Add salt and pepper to taste.
4. In a bowl, mix maple syrup, pepper, oil and sugar. Place the mixture on a baking paper lined baking dish and place in the oven until the sugar melts and brittle forms.