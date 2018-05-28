Holly Pisani at Peas & Love | Carrot and Ginger soup with spiced almond brittle

After years of working in fashion and marketing, I wanted to pursue a different passion and do something that could actively change people’s lives. There are so many blogs that promote healthy living but it’s not always attainable with a busy schedule so I wanted to do something to fix that. That’s how Peas & Love was born. It eventually expanded to children’s school lunches with Little Peas & Love.

Ingredients

• 5-6 large carrots

• 2 large white onions

• 3 garlic cloves

• 2 inches of fresh ginger

• Olive oil

• 1 litre vegetable stock

• 1 can of white beans (cannellini or fava beans)

• 1/2 tsp of cumin

• 1/2 tsp of nutmeg

• 100g roughly chopped almonds

• 2 tbsp maple syrup

• 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

• 1 tsp olive oil

• 1 tsp brown sugar

Method

1. Preheat oven to 250 degrees.

2. In a large saucepan, cook the finely chopped onions, garlic, ginger and carrots in olive oil until softened (around 10/15 mins).

3. Add the spices and cook for a couple of minutes. Add the vegetable stock, and beans and simmer on a low heat for 35 mins. Blend the soup until smooth and creamy. Add salt and pepper to taste.

4. In a bowl, mix maple syrup, pepper, oil and sugar. Place the mixture on a baking paper lined baking dish and place in the oven until the sugar melts and brittle forms.