Baked | White chocolate peach tart

Ingredients

For the crust

180g digestive biscuits

65g sugar

80g unsalted melted butter

For the filling

340g white chocolate

3tbsp butter

1/3 cup double cream

2 chopped peaches

A handful of pistachios

Method

Mix the sugar and biscuits then blitz.

Fold in the melted butter until well combined and place in a tart dish and press down firmly on the bottom and up around the sides. Place in the freezer.

For the filling, melt the white chocolate, cream and butter whisking constantly until well combined.

Mix in the peaches and pour into the biscuit crust.

Sprinkle some chopped pistachios on top and place in the fridge to set.