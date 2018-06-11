Beetroot and Mushroom Burger
Brought to you by chef Matthew Agius at Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa
Ingredients
• 150g cooked quinoa
• 70g large red onion, finely diced
• 20g garlic cloves, grated
• Grated fresh ginger
• 250g king oyster cubes
• 250g sliced mushrooms
• 50g rehydrated wild mushrooms
• Salt and pepper
• 200g black beans, well rinsed and drained
• 350g finely grated raw beet
• 8g ground cumin
• 3g Aleppo chili
• 2g smoked paprika
• 120g walnuts, chopped
• 100g Oats
Method
1. Heat a large frying pan over medium-low heat and add olive oil. Once hot add the onion, garlic, ginger and sauté, seasoning with a pinch of salt and pepper.
2. When the onions are translucent, remove from the pan– about 5 minutes.
3. In a clean frying pan with a medium flame add the mushrooms. Season with another pinch of salt and pepper and cook until the mushrooms are slightly browned and fragrant; drain on absorbent paper to remove any excess liquid.
4. Remove from heat and now cook the black beans black beans with some liquid and mash. You’re looking for a rough mash, so you can leave a bit of texture if you want.
5. Transfer the mixture to a mixing bowl and add the quinoa, beets and spices, stir.
6. Lastly, add the chopped walnuts a little at a time until the mixture is able enough to form into patties. Set in the fridge to chill.