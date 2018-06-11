menu

Beetroot and Mushroom Burger

Brought to you by chef Matthew Agius at Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa 

Last updated on 11 June 2018, 4:34pm

Ingredients

•  150g cooked quinoa

•  70g large red onion, finely diced

•  20g garlic cloves, grated

•  Grated fresh ginger 

•  250g king oyster cubes

•  250g sliced mushrooms

•  50g rehydrated wild mushrooms

•  Salt and pepper

•  200g black beans, well rinsed and drained

•  350g finely grated raw beet

•  8g ground cumin

•  3g Aleppo chili

•  2g smoked paprika

•  120g walnuts, chopped

•  100g Oats

Method

1. Heat a large frying pan over medium-low heat and add olive oil. Once hot add the onion, garlic, ginger and sauté, seasoning with a pinch of salt and pepper.

2.  When the onions are translucent, remove from the pan– about 5 minutes.

3. In a clean frying pan with a medium flame add the mushrooms. Season with another pinch of salt and pepper and cook until the mushrooms are slightly browned and fragrant; drain on absorbent paper to remove any excess liquid.

4. Remove from heat and now cook the black beans black beans with some liquid and mash. You’re looking for a rough mash, so you can leave a bit of texture if you want.

5. Transfer the mixture to a mixing bowl and add the quinoa, beets and spices, stir. 

6. Lastly, add the chopped walnuts a little at a time until the mixture is able enough to form into patties. Set in the fridge to chill.

