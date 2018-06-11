Beetroot and Mushroom Burger

Ingredients

• 150g cooked quinoa

• 70g large red onion, finely diced

• 20g garlic cloves, grated

• Grated fresh ginger

• 250g king oyster cubes

• 250g sliced mushrooms

• 50g rehydrated wild mushrooms

• Salt and pepper

• 200g black beans, well rinsed and drained

• 350g finely grated raw beet

• 8g ground cumin

• 3g Aleppo chili

• 2g smoked paprika

• 120g walnuts, chopped

• 100g Oats

Method

1. Heat a large frying pan over medium-low heat and add olive oil. Once hot add the onion, garlic, ginger and sauté, seasoning with a pinch of salt and pepper.

2. When the onions are translucent, remove from the pan– about 5 minutes.

3. In a clean frying pan with a medium flame add the mushrooms. Season with another pinch of salt and pepper and cook until the mushrooms are slightly browned and fragrant; drain on absorbent paper to remove any excess liquid.

4. Remove from heat and now cook the black beans black beans with some liquid and mash. You’re looking for a rough mash, so you can leave a bit of texture if you want.

5. Transfer the mixture to a mixing bowl and add the quinoa, beets and spices, stir.

6. Lastly, add the chopped walnuts a little at a time until the mixture is able enough to form into patties. Set in the fridge to chill.