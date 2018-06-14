Charred Octopus, nduja, peas and lemon jam

Octopus:

Ingredients

6 tablespoons olive oil, divided, plus more for drizzling

1 medium onion, chopped

1 carrot, peeled, chopped

1 celery stalk, chopped

10ml chili sauce

2 teaspoons coriander seeds

2 teaspoons hot smoked Spanish paprika

1 750-ml bottle Cabernet Sauvignon

½ cup red wine vinegar

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 5–6-lb. octopus, cleaned, head and beak removed

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 cup torn fresh tender herbs (such as basil, mint, and/ or cilantro)

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

½ cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt

Method

1. Heat 4 Tbsp. of oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Cook onion, carrot and celery, stirring often until softened, around 8–10 minutes. Add coriander seeds and paprika and cook, stirring, until fragrant, around 2 minutes. Add wine, vinegar and 6 cups water; season with salt and pepper, bring to a boil.

2. Add octopus to liquid, reduce heat, and partially cover pot. Simmer gently, occasionaly turning octopus until flesh is tender enough to cut with a spoon, around 60–75 minutes. Transfer octopus to a platter with a slotted spoon; let cool. Rub off skin with paper towels. Separate tentacles and cut into equal lengths.

3. Heat a large skillet, preferably cast iron, over medium-high heat. Toss octopus with 1 Tbsp. oil and season with salt and pepper. Cook, turning occasionally, until charred, around 8–10 minutes. Brush with chili sauce (you may not use all of it) and cook, turning occasionally, until sauce is deeply caramelised.

4. Plate and add pieces of nduja and peas tossed with olive oil. Drizzle with the Greek yoghurt.

Lemon Jam:

Ingredients

8 lemons

300ml white wine

700g caster sugar

2 tbsp grated ginger

30g grated horseradish

40g rock salt

1g pectin for every 100g mixture

Method

1. Slice lemon and put salt on each layer, leave it for 8 hour, then wash it.

2. Put rest of the ingredients together and bring it to boil, add lemon and cook a further 8-10 mins.

3. Blitz it (pass it if you need fine one)