menu

Martina Camilleri | American pancakes

Martina Camilleri at Food Therapy - for a conscious living creates vegan and gluten-free American pancakes, showing us that vegan doesn't always mean salads 

18 June 2018, 11:17am

Ingredients

  • 100g cup buckwheat flour
  • 55g cup rice flour
  • 2 heaped tablespoons coconut flour
  • 1 tablespoon cornflour
  • 2 tablespoons ground flax
  • 1 teaspoon bicarbonate of soda
  • Pinch of himalyan salt
  • 200ml cup water
  • 150ml vegan milk
  • 1 tablespoon agave
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract​

Method

First mix all of the dry ingredients and then whisk in all of the wet ones. The mixture should be smooth and not too runny.

Using a ladle, scoop up some 50ml from your mixture and pour it onto a hot frying pan. Fry on both sides until the batter is soft, fluffy, and cooked into a pancake.

Optional toppings: nutter butter, banana, berries, vegan chocolate chips, coconut butter, maple/ agave syrup

More in Food
The importance of sustainable seafood consumption in Malta
Food

The importance of sustainable seafood consumption in Malta
Philippa Zammit
Martina Camilleri | American pancakes
Food

Martina Camilleri | American pancakes
Charred Octopus, nduja, peas and lemon jam
Food

Charred Octopus, nduja, peas and lemon jam
Beetroot and Mushroom Burger
Food

Beetroot and Mushroom Burger
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe