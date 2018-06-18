Martina Camilleri | American pancakes
Martina Camilleri at Food Therapy - for a conscious living creates vegan and gluten-free American pancakes, showing us that vegan doesn't always mean salads
Ingredients
- 100g cup buckwheat flour
- 55g cup rice flour
- 2 heaped tablespoons coconut flour
- 1 tablespoon cornflour
- 2 tablespoons ground flax
- 1 teaspoon bicarbonate of soda
- Pinch of himalyan salt
- 200ml cup water
- 150ml vegan milk
- 1 tablespoon agave
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Method
First mix all of the dry ingredients and then whisk in all of the wet ones. The mixture should be smooth and not too runny.
Using a ladle, scoop up some 50ml from your mixture and pour it onto a hot frying pan. Fry on both sides until the batter is soft, fluffy, and cooked into a pancake.
Optional toppings: nutter butter, banana, berries, vegan chocolate chips, coconut butter, maple/ agave syrup
More in Food