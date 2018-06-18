Martina Camilleri | American pancakes

Ingredients

100g cup buckwheat flour

55g cup rice flour

2 heaped tablespoons coconut flour

1 tablespoon cornflour

2 tablespoons ground flax

1 teaspoon bicarbonate of soda

Pinch of himalyan salt

200ml cup water

150ml vegan milk

1 tablespoon agave

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract​

Method

First mix all of the dry ingredients and then whisk in all of the wet ones. The mixture should be smooth and not too runny.

Using a ladle, scoop up some 50ml from your mixture and pour it onto a hot frying pan. Fry on both sides until the batter is soft, fluffy, and cooked into a pancake.

Optional toppings: nutter butter, banana, berries, vegan chocolate chips, coconut butter, maple/ agave syrup