[READ] Gourmet Today May 2018 edition online

Ready, set, summer. The issue is now available to read online... you're welcome! 

18 July 2018, 4:01pm
by Philippa Zammit

Are you ready for summer? We sure are, and we’ve got some fresh recipes for you to try in the coming months! This issue saw us delving into local and seasonal foods which have been a hot trend for a while now. We teamed up with a number of home cooks who show us interesting ways to make impressive dishes with seasonal produce and affordable ingredients.

Do you have a sweet tooth? Don’t fret we’ve got you sorted in this department. Our home cooks whip up some ultra-indulgent recipes.  you just won’t be able to resist. 

We explore our current favourite food haunts; the best street side eats, new restaurants on the block, and alfresco dining for the summer. 

We’ve got quite the issue in store for you, so make yourself comfortable on that deckchair and soak in the sun – and the stories! 

