Sweet potato gnocchi

Sweet potatoes are not only delicious but they are also rich in dietary fibre, folate and vitamin C. They are also very high in potassium, meaning they can help prevent the onset of a heart attack and stroke while alleviating muscle cramps and even stress! Recipe by Martina Camiller at Food Therapy - for a conscious living

Ingredients

Serves 3-4

320g boiled and mashed sweet potato (approx)

100g buckwheat flour

40g ground almonds

50g arrowroot powder

1/2 teaspoon xantham gum

Handful fresh rosemary

Pinch of himalayan salt and black pepper

1/2 teaspoon freshly grated ground nutmeg (add bit more if it is already ground as the flavour is not as strong!)

2 tablespoons coconut oil

Method

Start by peeling the sweet potato, chopping it and boiling it until you feel it is soft enough to be mashed.

In the meantime, mix all the dry ingredients together.

Once the sweet potato is mashed and cool enough, mix it into the dry ingredients and kneed it into dough.

The ‘dough’ should not be sticky, so if you see that it is, add more flour.

Once your dough is formed, split it into three balls, and start to shape each ball into the shape of a sausage, around 1.5 cm thick, and cut it into pieces of around 3cm.

Once you have your gnocchi all shaped, boil them for around 3-4 minutes.

Once you have boiled the gnocchi, cook them in a heated pan with the coconut oil. Top with your favourite pasta sauce or just drizzle some olive oil and fresh herbs, and enjoy them as they are!