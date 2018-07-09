menu

Caramelised Onion and Goats Cheese Tart

Brought to you by Holly Pisani at Peas & Love 

9 July 2018, 12:27pm

Ingredients

Caramelised Onions

•    4 large red onions

•    1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

•    1/4 cup of brown sugar

•    1 tbsp red wine vinegar

•    1 tsp garlic flakes

•    1 tsp salt

•    1 dash of olive oil

Tart

•    Short crust pastry (or any pastry you prefer)

•    100g of goats cheese (or feta)

•    7/8 small mushrooms

•    1/2 cup of walnuts

•    Handful of spinach 

•    2 sprigs of thyme 

Method

1.  In a saucepan, cook the onions in olive oil until soft. 

2.  Add the rest of the ingredients and cook down until the liquid is gone (usually about 35 mins).

3.  Preheat your oven to 200 Degrees. 

4.  Roll out your pastry and place it in a baking dish. 

5.  Add your caramelised onions in a layer, topped off with mushrooms, feta, spinach and walnuts distributed evenly around the tart. 

6.  Top off with a sprinkle of salt and pepper and a few sprigs of thyme and drizzle some olive oil over the top of the tart. 

7.  Bake your tart for 25 mins and enjoy! 

