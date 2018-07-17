Array
    [zones] => Array
        (
            [top] => 

            [content] => 
    







    

                    
Home

            
Lifestyle

            
Food

                
    


                                                                                        
    
Cinnamon apple and fig cake

    
Brought to you by Fran Farrugia at Baked 


            

                            noauthor
                                    
17 July 2018, 6:02pm

        

    
    

        
Print Version

        
        

            
            
            
            
            
        


        
        
        
    


    
    

                                        

                                    

                                                                                    Cinnamon apple and fig cake 
                                            
                                                                                            

                                                    
Cinnamon apple and fig cake 

                                                

                                                                                                                        

                                

                                                                                

                               
                               

                                   
                                   
                                   
                                   
                               

                               
                               
                               
                            

                                                    

                                                                    
                                    

                                    
                                    

                                                            

                                    Ingredients

            

                        •    100g unsalted butter

            

                        •    200g sugar

            

                        •    2 eggs

            

                        •    180g self-raising flour

            

                        •    100g chopped dried figs

            

                        •    1 apple, peeled and chopped

            

                        •    1 tbsp cinnamon

            

                        •    1 tbsp sugar

            

                        Method

            

                        1.  Beat the butter and sugar until well combined. 

            

                        2.  Add the eggs, mix, and fold in the flour. 

            

                        3.  Lightly coat the figs in flour and fold into the mixure. 

            

                        4.  Place the mixture in a 9inch cake pan, scatter the apple slices closely on top. 

            

                        5.  Mix the cinnamon and sugar and sprinkle on top. 

            

                        6.  Bake at 180c for 50 minutes. 

            

                        7.  Leave the cake to cool, slice up, and enjoy with a scoop of ice cream! 

            

                        Follow BAKED on Facebook            

                                                    

    

        
        
    


    







Cinnamon apple and fig cake
