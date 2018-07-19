Acquarello risotto with local prawns

Ingredients

• 200g acquarello risotto

• 500g local king prawns (3 for garnish)

• 3 onion shallots

• 1 whole orange (with skin)

• 2 garlic cloves

• 500ml water

• 200ml fish stock

• Sunflower oil

Method

1. In a pan, heat the sunflower oil over moderate heat and add two onion shallots.

2. Cook, stirring frequently, until the shallots are golden.

3. Add the local prawns, add 500ml of water and 200ml of fish stock.

4. Cut the fresh orange in quarters, add to the mixture and cook for 30 minutes, stirring frequently.

5. Blend everything with a hand blender and pass the mixture through a fine sieve to get a smooth textured bisque.

6. In a separate large pan, cook the risotto together with one chopped onion shallot and two garlic cloves. Add the bisque to the risotto, simmer on low heat for 20 minutes, stirring frequently, until some of the bisque is absorbed by the risotto.

7. The remaining bisque that has not been absorbed should be thickened by the starch of the rice.

8. Garnish the risotto with three whole local prawns.

