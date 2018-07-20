Banoffee Pie

Ingredients

• 250g biscuits of your choice - broken into pieces (ideally using a food processor)

• 1 tbsp granulated sugar

• Pinch of salt

• 100g butter – melted

• One can of caramel/dulche di lecce

• ⅓ cup roasted and salted peanuts - coarsely chopped

• 3 large bananas - peeled and sliced into ¼ inch slices

• 2 cups of heavy whipping cream

Method

1. Pre-heat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius.

2. Use a food processor to break your biscuits, pulse the cookies until fine and transfer to a large bowl.

3. Stir in the sugar and salt and pour over the melted butter.

4. Stir the mixture until everything’s well combined and then transfer to pie plate and press the mixture over the bottom and up the sides of the plate.

5. Place in the oven and bake for 10 minutes.

6. Remove from oven and let cool for another 10 minutes.

7. Spread nearly all of the caramel in a thick layer over the bottom of the crust.

8. Spread the chopped peanuts gently over the caramel layer.

9. Arrange the banana slices in overlapping circles in two layers over the caramel and peanut layers. Reserve a few of the banana slices for decorate the top of the pie.

10. In a large bowl, whip the cream until it hits hold stiff peaks (using a hand held electric whisk).

11. Smooth the whipped cream over the bananas, covering the pie completely.

12. Place the left over bananas on top of the pie and sprinkle with the left over caramel.

13. Refrigerate until chilled, ideally at least one hour before serving.