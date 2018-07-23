Mussels in white wine and garlic

Ingredients

• 1kg mussels

• 1 glass dry white wine

• 1 large shallot finely chopped

• 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

• Bay leave

• Hand full of parsley

• Butter

• Olive oil

Method

1. Rinse and scrub mussels under cold water.

2. Using your fingers or paring knife, remove beards (strings that hang from the mussel shells), and discard.

3. In a large pot, add a spoonful of butter and a splash of olive oil.

4. Heat until the butter melts. Set over medium heat and add wine, shallots, garlic, and salt.

5. Simmer for 5 minutes.

6. Add mussels and bay leave, cover, and increase heat.

7. Cook until all mussels are open. This will take approx. about 5 minutes.

8. Stir in parsley and another spoon of butter (optional)

9. Remove from heat.

10. Divide mussels and broth among four bowls.

Serve immediately with fries and crusty bread

