Bigilla burger

A super quick and easy method of making a Maltese style vegetarian burger bought to you by Holly Pisani at Peas & Love 

24 July 2018, 12:35pm
Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 1 Large Onion
  • 1 Garlic Clove
  • 2 Spoons of freshly made bigilla
  • 1/2 cup Grated Carrot 1 cup of broad beans Chickpea (Gram Flour)
  • Handful of Parsley

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 220c.
  2. Simply throw the onion, bigilla, broad beans and carrot in a blender and make a chunky paste (don’t make this too smooth - its more the combine the ingredients than make a paste).
  3. Once the mixture is ready, add the parsley and enough flour to give the mixture a less watery consistency and be able to bind it into burger forms.
  4. Place them in the oven for 15 minutes until they are solid still soft on the inside.

