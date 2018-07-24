Food
Bigilla burger
A super quick and easy method of making a Maltese style vegetarian burger bought to you by Holly Pisani at Peas & Love
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1 Large Onion
- 1 Garlic Clove
- 2 Spoons of freshly made bigilla
- 1/2 cup Grated Carrot 1 cup of broad beans Chickpea (Gram Flour)
- Handful of Parsley
Method
- Preheat oven to 220c.
- Simply throw the onion, bigilla, broad beans and carrot in a blender and make a chunky paste (don’t make this too smooth - its more the combine the ingredients than make a paste).
- Once the mixture is ready, add the parsley and enough flour to give the mixture a less watery consistency and be able to bind it into burger forms.
- Place them in the oven for 15 minutes until they are solid still soft on the inside.
