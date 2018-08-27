Vegan summer tortiglioni
This recipe is really light and fresh, packed with veg, full of nutrition and quick to make. Brought to you by Holly Pisani at Peas & Love
Serves 3-4
Ingredients
3-4 Large Broccoli Florets
3 Artichoke hearts (tinned)
2 Garlic Cloves
Bunch of Mint
1 Onion
Lemon Juice from One Lemon
100g Pine Nuts
100g of Peas (frozen are fine)
Parmesan (use vegan parmesan or omit if vegan)
Method
1. Place all the ingredients up to the lemon in a food processor and blend to a pesto like paste add salt and pepper to taste.
2. Toast the pine nuts in a separate pan until golden brown.
3. Boil pasta according to packet instructions.
4. In a large pan, warm the sauce through and throw in your peas until warmed.
5. Throw in cooked pasta and a spoon of the pasta water and mix until the sauce coats the pasta well.
6. Serve with a sprinkling of pine nuts and parmesan and enjoy