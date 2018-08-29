Stuffed green peppers
Brought to you be Anthony and Samantha at Tony's Food
Serves 2
Ingredients
4 medium sized Green Peppers
3 Smoked Maltese Sausages (available at local butcher)
1 Red Onion
4 cloves Garlic
1 Leek
1 large can cannellini beans
100 grams sun-dried tomatos
Juice from ½ lemon
Few sprigs of fresh thyme
¼ cup white wine
100 grams Cheddar – grated
50 grams Parmesan cheese – finely grated
1 tbsp olive oil
Salt & pepper to taste
Method
- Preheat your oven to 100 degrees Celsius.
- Hollow out the green peppers.
- Chop the smoked sauge, leek, onion and garlic into small pieces.
- Start by frying the sausage in the tbsp olive oil, on medium-low heat for around 5 minutes.
- Add the onion, leek and garlic and mix well.
- Cook covered for around ten minutes on low heat.
- Add all the other ingredients, except the cheeses.
- Cook for around 15 minutes on low heat.
- Add the cheeses and cook for another minute.
- In the mean time put your hollowed out peppers in a baking dish and cook them for about 15 minutes.
- Once these are done, fill them in with the mixture and cook for another 15 minutes, or until the peppers start blistering.
- Once cooked completely, leave to set for about 5 – 10 minutes before serving.
