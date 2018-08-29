menu

Stuffed green peppers

Brought to you be Anthony and Samantha at Tony's Food 

29 August 2018, 4:50pm

 

Serves 2 

Ingredients

4 medium sized Green Peppers

3 Smoked Maltese Sausages (available at local butcher)

1 Red Onion

4 cloves Garlic

1 Leek

1 large can cannellini beans

100 grams sun-dried tomatos

Juice from ½ lemon

Few sprigs of fresh thyme

¼ cup white wine

100 grams Cheddar – grated

50 grams Parmesan cheese – finely grated

1 tbsp olive oil

Salt & pepper to taste

 

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 100 degrees Celsius.
  2. Hollow out the green peppers.
  3. Chop the smoked sauge, leek, onion and garlic into small pieces.
  4. Start by frying the sausage in the tbsp olive oil, on medium-low heat for around 5 minutes.
  5. Add the onion, leek and garlic and mix well.
  6. Cook covered for around ten minutes on low heat.
  7. Add all the other ingredients, except the cheeses.
  8. Cook for around 15 minutes on low heat.
  9. Add the cheeses and cook for another minute.
  10. In the mean time put your hollowed out peppers in a baking dish and cook them for about 15 minutes.
  11. Once these are done, fill them in with the mixture and cook for another 15 minutes, or until the peppers start blistering.
  12. Once cooked completely, leave to set for about 5 – 10 minutes before serving.

Stuffed green peppers
