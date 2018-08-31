Homemade rice muffins
Brought to you by Mandy Micallef Decesare
Ingredients
1 ½ /2 cups cooked basmati rice
½ cup cooked bacon or pancetta
1 small onion – finely chopped
5/6 leaves basil, chopped
1 tbsp minced sundried tomatoes
100g grated mozzarella or goat’s cheese
Method
- Simply mmix all ingredients together and fill muffin tray (silicone or not)
- Bake 15-20 minutes at 170 degrees, until firm and golden brown.
- Cool on wire rack.
- Once completely cool, you can store in airtight container for 24 hours in the fridge.
- Serve on a bed of lettuce, with a tomato salad, a snack with salad cream, as a quick, healthy lunch at work or for your kids.
