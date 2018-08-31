menu

Homemade rice muffins

Brought to you by Mandy Micallef Decesare 

31 August 2018, 11:24am

Ingredients

1 ½ /2 cups cooked basmati rice

½ cup cooked bacon or pancetta

1 small onion – finely chopped

5/6 leaves basil, chopped

1 tbsp minced sundried tomatoes

100g grated mozzarella or goat’s cheese

 

Method

  1. Simply mmix all ingredients together and fill muffin tray (silicone or not)
  2. Bake 15-20 minutes at 170 degrees, until firm and golden brown.
  3. Cool on wire rack.
  4. Once completely cool, you can store in airtight container for 24 hours in the fridge.
  5. Serve on a bed of lettuce, with a tomato salad, a snack with salad cream, as a quick, healthy lunch at work or for your kids. 

