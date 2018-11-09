menu
BREAKING 17 Black • Tumas Group magnate and Electrogas owner Yorgen Fenech named as owner of mystery Dubai company connected to Panama offshore firms

Butternut and pomegranate salad

Brought to you by Daniel Pisani of Marrow 

9 November 2018, 4:39pm

Ingredients

The squash

  • 1kg Butternut squash
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 tsp curry
  • 1/4 tsp ground ginger
  • 1/2 tsp cinnamon
  • 1 pinch cardamom
  • 1 pinch cumin
  • 1 pinch turmeric
  • 2 tbsp date syrup (any other syrup may be used such as maple and agave)

The salad

  • Small bunch of fresh coriander leaves (or parsley/ celery)
  • 1 handful roasted pumpkin
  • seeds (toast raw in the oven or toaster)
  • Seeds of 1 pomegranate
  • Optional 1 sliced okra

The buckwheat

  • 1 cup water
  • Half cup roasted buckwheat groats

Method

  1. Chop the butternut squash into cubes (you may keep the skin on).
  2.  Add the chopped squash in a bowl and add the spices, syrup, and olive oil.
  3. Roast in the oven for 35mins at 200 ºC or until the squash is soft.
  4. In the meantime,boil 1 cup of water, and add the buckwheat. Reduce heat to low and cook for around 15mins.
  5. After 15mins, fluff the buckwheat with a fork to prevent it from sticking.
  6. Add all the ingredients to a bowl and enjoy this autumn delight.

Find Marrow on Facebook 

More in Food
Butternut and pomegranate salad
Food

Butternut and pomegranate salad
Slow cooker all American sloppy Joes
Food

Slow cooker all American sloppy Joes
Pumpkin cake with cheesecake swirls
Food

Pumpkin cake with cheesecake swirls
Gaby Holland
Pumpkin fritters
Food

Pumpkin fritters
Pascal Holland
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe