Butternut and pomegranate salad
Brought to you by Daniel Pisani of Marrow
Ingredients
The squash
- 1kg Butternut squash
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 tsp curry
- 1/4 tsp ground ginger
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- 1 pinch cardamom
- 1 pinch cumin
- 1 pinch turmeric
- 2 tbsp date syrup (any other syrup may be used such as maple and agave)
The salad
- Small bunch of fresh coriander leaves (or parsley/ celery)
- 1 handful roasted pumpkin
- seeds (toast raw in the oven or toaster)
- Seeds of 1 pomegranate
- Optional 1 sliced okra
The buckwheat
- 1 cup water
- Half cup roasted buckwheat groats
Method
- Chop the butternut squash into cubes (you may keep the skin on).
- Add the chopped squash in a bowl and add the spices, syrup, and olive oil.
- Roast in the oven for 35mins at 200 ºC or until the squash is soft.
- In the meantime,boil 1 cup of water, and add the buckwheat. Reduce heat to low and cook for around 15mins.
- After 15mins, fluff the buckwheat with a fork to prevent it from sticking.
- Add all the ingredients to a bowl and enjoy this autumn delight.
