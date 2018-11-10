menu

Aubergine 'pizza'

Thick slices of aubergine baked with your favourite pizza topping, completely eliminating the use of a bread base, making it easier, healthier and very low in carbohydrates

james_bartolo
10 November 2018, 1:36pm
by James Bartolo

Ingredients

  • 1 large aubergine
  • 100ml tomato sauce
  • 100g fi or di latte
  • 100g cherry tomato
  • 6 figs
  • 75g gorgonzola

Method

  1. Slice the aubergine into 1cm slices and grill from both sides.
  2. Spread the tomato sauce on the grilled aubergine.
  3. Add the halved cherry tomatoes, fi gs, gorgonzola, and fi nally, the fi or di latte.
  4. Bake in the oven until the cheese is melted. Serve warm

