Aubergine 'pizza'
Thick slices of aubergine baked with your favourite pizza topping, completely eliminating the use of a bread base, making it easier, healthier and very low in carbohydrates
Ingredients
- 1 large aubergine
- 100ml tomato sauce
- 100g fi or di latte
- 100g cherry tomato
- 6 figs
- 75g gorgonzola
Method
- Slice the aubergine into 1cm slices and grill from both sides.
- Spread the tomato sauce on the grilled aubergine.
- Add the halved cherry tomatoes, fi gs, gorgonzola, and fi nally, the fi or di latte.
- Bake in the oven until the cheese is melted. Serve warm
