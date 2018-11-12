Korean style sticky chicken with cauliflower egg fried rice

Ingredients

For sticky chicken

• 500g skinless and boneless chicken breasts - sliced into large chunks

• 2tbsp chili powder

• 1tbsp vegetable oil

• 2tbsp soy sauce

• 1tbsp rice vinegar

• 3tbsp honey

• 1tbsp sesame seeds

• 2 stalks green onions – chopped

For cauliflower egg fried rice

• 1 head cauliflower, chopped into florets and pulsed in food processor to form ‘ricelike’ texture

• 1 onion - finely chopped

• ½ cup frozen Peas

• 2 carrots - finely chopped

• 1 green bell pepper – finely chopped

• 2 eggs - beaten

• 1tbsp sesame oil

• ¼ cup soy sauce

• 1tsp brown sugar

• ⅛ tsp. ground ginger

• 2tbsp green onions – chopped

Method

For sticky chicken

1. Put the chicken pieces on a sheet of parchment paper, and sprinkle the chili powder on top. Cover with another piece of parchment paper, and pound the chicken with a meat mallet, until each piece is well coated.

2. In a large pan over medium high heat, add oil.

3. When oil is hot, add the chicken.

4. Cook on each side for two minutes, or until chicken is cooked through.

5. Transfer to a plate and set aside.

6. In the same pan over medium heat, add soy sauce, rice vinegar, and honey. Bring to a boil.

7. Let the sauce bubble for about 2 minutes, until it thickens slightly.

8. Return the chicken to the pan, and cook for another 2 minutes, until chicken is coated evenly with the sauce.

9. Sprinkle the sesame seeds. Stir one last time to coat evenly, and turn the heat off.

10. Transfer the Korean sticky chicken to a bowl or a plate, and top with chopped green onions.

For cauliflower egg fried rice

1. Chop head of cauliflower into florets, and place in food processor. Pulse until it starts to resemble rice. Set aside.

2. Heat a large wok over medium heat, and drizzle in sesame oil.

3. Add onion, carrots, bell pepper, and sauté until tender - approx. 5 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, brown sugar, and ginger. Set aside.

5. Slide veggie mixture to one side of the wok, and add in the beaten eggs, scrambling until cooked through, and then incorporate with the veggies.

6. Stir in cauliflower ‘rice’, and cook for about 5 minutes. Then, pour the soy sauce over top, mixing well. Cook for an additional 3 to 4 minutes, until cauliflower