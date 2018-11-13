Fresh gbejna
Gbejniet are available as fresh, dried or peppered... Keith Abela's recipe for fresh gbejniet is quite easy once you have the right equipment and know a few tricks
Makes 1 gbejna
Ingredients
- 500ml sheeps milk
- 4 drops liquid rennet
- 1 tsp fine salt
Method
- Preheat water to 51'C. For this you can use a sues vide or a pot of warm water and use a thermometer to check the temperature.
- Add all the ingredients to a ziplock bag and mix well. Place the bag in the water and leave to cook for 30 minutes.
- Once the time has passed remove the bag from the water and strain through a sieve to hold back the curds.
- Leave to drain in the sieve for 5 minutes to remove excess whey.
- Place the curds into the mold and leave in the fridge to set overnight.
This recipe first appeared on Gourmet Today, October, 2018.
