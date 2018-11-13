menu

Fresh gbejna

Gbejniet are available as fresh, dried or peppered... Keith Abela's recipe for fresh gbejniet is quite easy once you have the right equipment and know a few tricks

keith_abela
13 November 2018, 9:56am
by Keith Abela

Makes 1 gbejna

Ingredients

  • 500ml sheeps milk 
  • 4 drops liquid rennet 
  • 1 tsp fine salt

Method

  1. Preheat water to 51'C. For this you can use a sues vide or a pot of warm water and use a thermometer to check the temperature.
  2. Add all the ingredients to a ziplock bag and mix well. Place the bag in the water and leave to cook for 30 minutes.
  3. Once the time has passed remove the bag from the water and strain through a sieve to hold back the curds.
  4. Leave to drain in the sieve for 5 minutes to remove excess whey.
  5. Place the curds into the mold and leave in the fridge to set overnight.

This recipe first appeared on Gourmet Today, October, 2018.

