Lamb tagine with Ras el Hanout
A tagine is a slow-cooking stew and Kurt Mifsud's lamb stew recipe gets its Moroccan flavour from Ras el Hanout, a Moroccan spice blend made up of more than 20 herbs, spices and flowers
Serves 3-4
Ingredients
- 400g lamb shoulder or leg
- 1 large onion, sliced
- 4 cloves garlic, sliced
- 1 carrot, quartered
- 75g dried apricots
- 50g black olives
- 1 preserved lemon
- 25g Ras el Hanout
- Salt to taste
- Olive oil to taste
- 50g toasted almonds
- Parsley, chopped to taste
Method
- Begin by cutting your lamb into large pieces and place in a mixing bowl with the onion, garlic, and carrot. Season liberally with salt, olive oil and ras el hanout.
- Place the sliced onions on the base of the tajine and layer the lamb and remainder of the vegetables over them.
- Add the dried fruit, olives and preserved lemon over the top of the lamb and close the lid to the tajine.
- Place in a 160°c oven for 2 hours or until tender. Garnish with toasted nuts and chopped parsley.
This recipe first appeared on Gourmet Today, November, 2018.
More in Food