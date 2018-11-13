menu

Lamb tagine with Ras el Hanout

A tagine is a slow-cooking stew and Kurt Mifsud's lamb stew recipe gets its Moroccan flavour from Ras el Hanout, a Moroccan spice blend made up of more than 20 herbs, spices and flowers

13 November 2018, 11:18am
by Kurt Mifsud

Serves 3-4

Ingredients

  • 400g lamb shoulder or leg 
  • 1 large onion, sliced
  • 4 cloves garlic, sliced 
  • 1 carrot, quartered
  • 75g dried apricots
  • 50g black olives 
  • 1 preserved lemon 
  • 25g Ras el Hanout
  • Salt to taste
  • Olive oil to taste
  • 50g toasted almonds
  • Parsley, chopped to taste

Method

  1. Begin by cutting your lamb into large pieces and place in a mixing bowl with the onion, garlic, and carrot. Season liberally with salt, olive oil and ras el hanout.
  2. Place the sliced onions on the base of the tajine and layer the lamb and remainder of the vegetables over them.
  3. Add the dried fruit, olives and preserved lemon over the top of the lamb and close the lid to the tajine.
  4. Place in a 160°c oven for 2 hours or until tender. Garnish with toasted nuts and chopped parsley.

This recipe first appeared on Gourmet Today, November, 2018.

 

