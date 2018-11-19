Vegetable stock

Ingredients

200g onions

125g carrots

125g leeks

Halved half a head garlic

1 bunch local celery, with stems

5g parsley stem

8 sprigs thyme branches

2 bay leaves

2 sprigs rosmary

1 tbsp black peppercorn

2000g water

Method

1. Place a medium sized pot over high heat and add the water.

2. Add your vegetables to a food processor and blitz to small pieces

3. Add the vegetables and aromatics to the water and aromatics to the water.

4. Bring to a boil and immediately reduce to a simmer.

5. Simmer for 30 minutes or until the water reduces to about 500g

6. Pass the stock through a sieve with a muslin cloth on it.

7. Chill and place in fridge or freezer

This recipe first appeared on Gourmet Today, November, 2018.