Vegetable stock
Keep a batch of homemade vegetable stock in the freezer to use in stews, casseroles, risottos, soups and more
Ingredients
- 200g onions
- 125g carrots
- 125g leeks
- Halved half a head garlic
- 1 bunch local celery, with stems
- 5g parsley stem
- 8 sprigs thyme branches
- 2 bay leaves
- 2 sprigs rosmary
- 1 tbsp black peppercorn
- 2000g water
Method
1. Place a medium sized pot over high heat and add the water.
2. Add your vegetables to a food processor and blitz to small pieces
3. Add the vegetables and aromatics to the water and aromatics to the water.
4. Bring to a boil and immediately reduce to a simmer.
5. Simmer for 30 minutes or until the water reduces to about 500g
6. Pass the stock through a sieve with a muslin cloth on it.
7. Chill and place in fridge or freezer
This recipe first appeared on Gourmet Today, November, 2018.
