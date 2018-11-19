menu

Vegetable stock

Keep a batch of homemade vegetable stock in the freezer to use in stews, casseroles, risottos, soups and more 

kurt_mifsud2
Last updated on 19 November 2018, 12:19pm
by Kurt Mifsud

Ingredients

  • 200g onions
  • 125g carrots
  • 125g leeks
  • Halved half a head garlic 
  • 1 bunch local celery, with stems 
  • 5g parsley stem
  • 8 sprigs thyme branches 
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 2 sprigs rosmary
  • 1 tbsp black peppercorn
  • 2000g water

Method

1. Place a medium sized pot over high heat and add the water.
2. Add your vegetables to a food processor and blitz to small pieces
3. Add the vegetables and aromatics to the water and aromatics to the water.
4. Bring to a boil and immediately reduce to a simmer.
5. Simmer for 30 minutes or until the water reduces to about 500g
6. Pass the stock through a sieve with a muslin cloth on it.
7. Chill and place in fridge or freezer

This recipe first appeared on Gourmet Today, November, 2018.

 

Vegetable stock
