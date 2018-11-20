Gluten free carrot cake doughnuts

Ingredients

For the doughnuts

• 90g walnuts

• 260g grated carrots

• 190g gluten free flour

• 3g baking soda

• 5g baking powder

• 3g xanthan gum

• 2 whole eggs

• 210g sugar

• 175ml vegetable oil

• ½ tsp cinnamon powder

• ¼ tsp nutmeg

For the cream cheese icing

• 45g butter

• 45g cream cheese

• 200g icing sugar

• ½ tsp vanilla

• 20ml milk

Method

For the doughnuts

1. Cream the sugar and oil.

2. Add the eggs followed by the shredded carrots.

3. In the meantime, combine the GF fl our, xanthan gum, cinnamon, nutmeg, baking powder, and baking soda.

4. Add the other ingredients to the sugar mix and mix well. Add the walnuts.

5. Preheat the oven to 175 degrees and lightly spray a doughnut pan with cooking spray.

6. Put the cake mix into a piping bag and pipe the batter evenly.

7. Bake for approx. 15 mins.

For the icing

8. Beat the butter and cream cheese, vanilla, and the icing sugar.

9. Beat until smooth, and then add the milk until the frosting is sufficiently thinned out.