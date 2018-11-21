Food
Aubergine involtini
This Italian-inspired dish of Parma ham-wrapped aubergine slices makes a delicious appetiser
Ingredients
• 1 aubergine sliced
• 6 large asparagus
• 6 pieces mozzarella
• 6 slices parma ham
• 2 slices fresh bread
• Basil leaves
• Olive oil
Method
1. Blend the fresh bread and basil.
2. Lay the sliced aubergine on a baking tray.
3. Sprinkle with the bread mixture. Add the mozzarella and asparagus.
4. Fold and wrap with the sliced parma ham.
5. Drizzle with olive oil
