Aubergine involtini

This Italian-inspired dish of Parma ham-wrapped aubergine slices makes a delicious appetiser

james_bartolo
21 November 2018, 9:42am
by James Bartolo

Ingredients

• 1 aubergine sliced
• 6 large asparagus
• 6 pieces mozzarella
• 6 slices parma ham
• 2 slices fresh bread
• Basil leaves
• Olive oil

Method

1. Blend the fresh bread and basil.
2. Lay the sliced aubergine on a baking tray.
3. Sprinkle with the bread mixture. Add the mozzarella and asparagus.
4. Fold and wrap with the sliced parma ham.
5. Drizzle with olive oil

