Aubergine involtini

Ingredients

• 1 aubergine sliced

• 6 large asparagus

• 6 pieces mozzarella

• 6 slices parma ham

• 2 slices fresh bread

• Basil leaves

• Olive oil

Method

1. Blend the fresh bread and basil.

2. Lay the sliced aubergine on a baking tray.

3. Sprinkle with the bread mixture. Add the mozzarella and asparagus.

4. Fold and wrap with the sliced parma ham.

5. Drizzle with olive oil